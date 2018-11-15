Will Wade and his coaching staff received signed scholarship documents Thursday from the first two members of their 2019 recruiting class.
As expected, combo guard James Bishop of Baltimore and junior-college shooting guard Charles Manning emailed their papers into LSU on the second day of the one-week early signing period.
Both players committed to the Tigers earlier this fall. Wednesday was the first day the nonbinding commitments could become official.
The 6-foot-2 Bishop, a four-star prospect who led Mount St. Joseph High School to a 31-7 mark in 2018, picked LSU over VCU, Marquette, Colorado, Seton Hall and St. John's.
He is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in Maryland, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
"Bishop is an elite, elite, elite scorer," Wade said. "He reminds me a lot, kind of a guard version, of (current LSU player) Darius Days. He really knows how to play ... he really knows what he's doing.
"He's going to score a ton of points for LSU, I can assure you of that. I love his mentality; he's just a blue-collar, throwback city guard."
Manning, a native of Riverhead, New York, chose LSU over 10 other schools, including Houston, South Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, UAB and Buffalo.
Manning has averaged 16.4 points while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line in the Bucs' first five games this season.
He helped his team to a 30-3 record a year ago, averaging 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
"The thing I love about Manning is I've seen him play six times and a couple practices and he's the hardest-working guy every time you watch him play," Wade said. "There's no question who the hardest-working guy is on the floor when you see him play and I love that.
"We're very excited about both of them," he said, "and hopefully, we'll add to it."
According to various recruiting services, LSU is in the hunt for at least three highly rated prospects for 2019.
The group is led by 6-9 power forward Trendon Watford of Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
A five-star recruit ranked 26th overall by 247Sports, Watford made an official visit to LSU on Nov. 2 along with four-star prospect Lester Quinones, a 6-5 shooting guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Quinones is ranked 65th overall in the 2019 class on the 247Sports composite listings.
Also on LSU's radar is 6-8 power forward CJ Walker, a four-star from Oak Ridge High in Orlando, Florida. Ranked 28th by 247Sports, he visited LSU the weekend of Oct. 19.
Oak Ridge is the same school that produced guard Antonio Blakeney, who's now with the Chicago Bulls, and current LSU forward Emmitt Williams.
It is believed that Watford, who is being courted heavily by Memphis and Alabama, and Walker, who has LSU in his final three with Miami and Oregon, won't sign until the spring signing period in April.