The past three weeks for the LSU softball team have been rigorous, with 10 games on the road in four locations from Lake Charles to North Carolina.
The Tigers couldn’t have picked a better time to return home to Tiger Park.
LSU will be greeted with likely its biggest crowd of the season when No. 10 and SEC leader Arkansas comes in for a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. The teams will play at 5 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday.
With Gov. John Bel Edwards lifting COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor gatherings, the stadium can fill to 100% capacity for LSU (28-15, 10-8 SEC). Friday’s will be the Tigers’ first appearance at home since an April 6 victory against Louisiana Tech.
In the past three weekends, LSU has lost the opening game but rallied to win doubleheaders and take the series each time against Missouri, North Carolina State and Kentucky.
“The road swing was not easy,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “When we finished the game Sunday, I said it’s over, we’re going back to Tiger Park. The kids were cheering, more about going home than beating a ranked opponent and solid team in the SEC.
“Giving them some adversity has been huge. I also think the time our team has spent together has been a big piece we’ve been missing because of COVID and being in small groups. Being together, having time to sit around and play cards, hang out, talk, some of those things we’ve missed have been important for our chemistry.”
LSU has a tough assignment in the Razorbacks, who lead the SEC with a 17-4 record and are 38-7 overall. They also lead the SEC in home runs (87), walks (180) and strikeouts (243). Arkansas has failed to hit a home run in only six games and is 3-3 in those.
When asked if it was one of Arkansas’ best teams in recent memory while, Torina responded, “Ever."
“They have a lot of walks, they find ways to get people on base and then the big swing," she continued. "They’ve had a bunch of late inning victories from that one swing. We’re lucky we have them at Tiger Park and not their place.”
Shortstop Braxton Burns leads the SEC with 24 home runs and 51 RBIs while batting .368. leading hitter Danielle Gibson (.385) and Linnie Wilkins each have hit 15 homers.
Mary Haff has been dominant in the circle with a 21-4 record and a 1.69 ERA. She has 164 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings with 11 complete games and a .195 batting average against her. Autumn Storms is 7-1 with a 1.36 ERA.
LSU is led by center fielder Aliyah Andrews, who is batting .366 with a .425 on-base percentage. Outfielder Ciara Briggs is batting .344 with four homers and 12 RBIs and shortstop Taylor Pleasants is hitting .316 with team beswts of 10 homers and 42 RBIs.
“Arkansas brings a really solid team, playing well and sitting at the top of the league, so we definitely have a challenge,” Torina said. “But we’re thrilled to be playing in friendly Tiger Park in front of lots of Tiger fans.”