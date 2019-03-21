LSU athletic director Joe Alleva has held firm that men's basketball coach Will Wade will remain suspended until Wade sits down and talks with him amid reports that Wade was heard on FBI wiretap discussing possible payment for a recruit.

But that doesn't mean that Alleva can't wish for it to be another way.

“I wish he’d come in and just tell the truth,” Alleva told Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman. “Just tell me what went on. I can handle the truth even if it’s bad.”

The university’s general counsel has noted Wade hasn’t denied wrongdoing and reiterated that the coach will remain suspended until he addresses the wiretaps in a meeting with LSU.

Wade was suspended indefinitely by the university last Friday after refusing to meet with LSU and NCAA officials in the wake of news stories detailing the contents of his June 2017 phone discussion with Christian Dawkins, during which Wade talked of a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit believed to be current LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart.

