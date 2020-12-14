After a shocking win against Florida and ahead of signing day, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron has a lot to talk about.

He's scheduled to discuss the latest in LSU football at a 12:30 p.m. press conference. Orgeron is expected to answer questions about the Florida win, the upcoming Ole Miss game, the future of LSU's roster and, of course, the shoe.

The early signing period for college football is also this week, from Wednesday to Friday.

Follow along with the press conference here.