LSU Florida Football

LSU coach Ed Orgeron shouts instructions to players on the field during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

After a shocking win against Florida and ahead of signing day, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron has a lot to talk about.

He's scheduled to discuss the latest in LSU football at a 12:30 p.m. press conference. Orgeron is expected to answer questions about the Florida win, the upcoming Ole Miss game, the future of LSU's roster and, of course, the shoe.

The early signing period for college football is also this week, from Wednesday to Friday.

Follow along with the press conference here. Can't see the module below? Click here.

