LSU will meet Mid-American Conference member Central Michigan for the first time ever on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Here are the top three players to watch from the Chippewas:
1. Jacob Sirmon, quarterback
The Washington transfer nearly led his new team to an upset of Missouri in its opener despite throwing two picks. Listed by 247Sports as the No. 5 pro style quarterback in the nation in 2018, the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder had three scoring passes in a 45-0 rout of FCS member Robert Morris last week.
2. Troy Brown, linebacker
Brown, a two-time first-team All-MAC selection, is the leader of CMU's defense. The quick, 6-2, 218-pounder, a redshirt junior, has flashed his speed over and over again the past two seasons with 24½ tackles for loss. He's off to a fast start again this year with 12 total stops — including 2½ tackles for loss.
3. Lew Nichols, running back
The compactly-built 5-10, 220-pound Nichols was named the Mid-American Conference freshman of the year last season after rushing for 508 yards and a 6.5 average. He's picked up where he left off with 214 yards so far after gashing Missouri for 135 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts in CMU's opener.
Sheldon Mickles