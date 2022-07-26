Bengals Chiefs Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have surgery to have his appendix removed, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Rapoport reports that the LSU legend will miss some practice time following the appendectomy, but it's better to go ahead and have the procedure now than during the season.

The recovery time for a such a surgery usually ranges from 2-4 weeks.

The Bengals will begin training camp with a first session on Wednesday.

Burrow proved durable during his second season in 2021 with the Bengals, leading the team to Super Bowl LVI. His rookie campaign ended in November following a major knee injury.

