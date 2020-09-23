On the first day of preseason practice in 2018, Cole Tracy looked for his name among a seating chart. LSU organized its team meeting room by class, placing seniors in the front row and freshmen in the back.
Tracy, a 5-foot-11, 188-pound kicker, found his name located in the middle of the front row. He sat between offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield and running back Nick Brossette, two seniors.
“Hey, pal,” Tracy recalled Brumfield saying, “your seat's in the back.”
"Uh, no,” Tracy said, “I think it's right here."
Brumfield didn’t believe Tracy, telling him again to sit with the rest of the freshmen. Tracy assured Brumfield he was supposed to sit in the front. Brumfield asked for his age. Tracy told him he was 22.
"Oh, s***!” Tracy recalled Brumfield saying. “You're older than me."
"I'm a grad transfer,” Tracy said. “I guess seniors sit up here."
Tracy had transferred from Assumption College, a Division II liberal arts school in Massachusetts with an average enrollment of about 2,000 students. After kicking a school-record 68 field goals and receiving his undergraduate degree, Tracy wanted to play major college football with his final year of eligibility.
Tracy wasn’t the only graduate transfer who came to LSU that year. Joe Burrow arrived from Ohio State after losing the quarterback competition there, and the two players set a precedent for the performance of LSU’s graduate transfers.
During his lone year at LSU, Tracy kicked a school-record 29 field goals, including one to beat Auburn as time expired. In 2019, Burrow transformed LSU’s offense while leading the Tigers to an undefeated national championship season. They both became team captains and set multiple LSU and NCAA records, their contributions helping push LSU to the top of college football.
Now, two more graduate transfers have arrived: linebacker Jabril Cox and center Liam Shanahan. They’ll start the season opener against Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
“We wanted to bring in the best players at LSU as possible,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “If you look at Joe Burrow, if you look at Jabril Cox, Liam Shanahan, Cole Tracy — we've done phenomenal with graduate transfers.”
Transfers have long existed in college football, and many junior college transfers have enrolled at LSU over the years. Two players even transferred from SMU in the 1980s after its football program received the NCAA’s death penalty. But graduate transfers are a more recent occurrence at LSU.
After every season, Orgeron and LSU’s coaching staff identify personnel needs, listing them on a whiteboard at the football operations building next to rows of recruiting classes. The staff finds finds available transfers, researches their character and evaluates their tape. Graduate transfers can play immediately without a waiver. If they have the talent to contribute at LSU, coaches then “recruit the heck out of them,” Orgeron said.
In 2017, LSU needed a quarterback and a kicker. The starting quarterback, Danny Etling — himself once a transfer from Purdue — had completed his eligibility, and LSU’s kickers had struggled. LSU didn’t have players at either position committed in the signing class.
Tracy was considering UMass and Oklahoma State. He called Iowa State, too, but its special teams coordinator told Tracy the team didn’t have an available scholarship.
“But I know a guy that's looking specifically for a grad transfer,” Tracy recalled Iowa State’s coach saying. “Let me give him a call.”
Tracy soon heard from LSU special teams coordinator Greg McMahon. Tracy visited LSU a few days before the early signing period began in December. He felt the appeal of playing in the Southeastern Conference and understood the team’s history. Tracy knew he wanted to play his final year at LSU before he left town.
“From the coaches to the staff to the people at Kolache Kitchen, it's like every single person is trying to get the recruits there,” Tracy said.
Tracy and Burrow approached their new team in similar ways. Burrow won every time when LSU ran 110-yard sprints, remaining quiet until he earned the starting role and his teammates’ trust. Tracy introduced himself to fellow specialists, but he tried to let his performance talk for him.
“The ones that are very successful coming in, they're not expecting any handouts,” senior safety JaCoby Stevens said. “They know what they did. They know what they can bring to the team. But they're not expecting to start right away here.”
After LSU lost four starting offensive linemen and three starting linebackers, the coaching staff identified both positions as places of need during recruiting. One day, Orgeron walked into the football operations building at 6 a.m. Offensive line coach James Cregg asked him to watch film of Shanahan, a three-year starter at Harvard.
“You think he can play for us?” Orgeron asked.
Cregg said yes, and when Shanahan arrived this summer — picking LSU because he wanted to reach the “highest level of college football” — LSU inserted him at center, a position he never played at Harvard.
“I trust my coaches,” Orgeron said. “They do a great job of evaluation, and they know what they need at their position.”
At noon last Saturday, Tracy called McMahon. They talk occasionally, and Tracy wanted to know more about the team. He asked how Cox and Shanahan played during preseason practice.
McMahon complimented both players, praising their maturity. Cox, a transfer from North Dakota State, stood out throughout practice, establishing himself as one of the best players on the team, while Shanahan proved himself to be a capable starter.
"Everybody calls it DBU,” Tracy told McMahon, “but I think we're going to have to start calling it Grad Transfer U.”
McMahon laughed.
“Absolutely,” he said. “You and Joe started this trend."