1. WHAT WE LEARNED
There’s life in the LSU Tigers yet. And their coach. Beleaguered, embattled, and totally counted out, Ed Orgeron and his team stunned Florida for the second straight year, this time by a 49-42 count. It was as wild and crazy a game as has ever been in this long rivalry without a shoe being thrown. For a moment, Coach O and his team mute their critics and remind us that in college football anything is possible.
2. TRENDING NOW
As we’ve been saying all year, you can’t stop the LSU running game. Actually, no one has been saying that. LSU and Ty Davis-Price cleared their throats last week as he ran for 147 yards at Kentucky, but this was another level. Florida was allowing 108.5 ypg rushing, but surrendered 321 to LSU. Davis-Price had an LSU record 287 yards, eclipsing the record against Florida set by Georgia great Hershel Walker (238 yards) in 1980.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Does this win change help Orgeron keep his job or merely prolong the inevitable? The initial responses are “no” and “yes,” respectively, but you have to give the man credit for rallying his remaining players after a staggering string of injuries and overcoming long odds for an improbable upset win. The road ahead remains daunting, but it is increasingly apparent the season will play out before Orgeron’s fate is determined, or at least made public.