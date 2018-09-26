The Golden Band from Tiger Land's TV-themed halftime performance certainly caught a few eyes. Notably, the stars of 'The Office,' one of the shows featured in the band's performance Sunday.

Now, the band is inviting the stars of the Scrantonian show to catch the encore of their 'Binge Watch' performance.

The band took to Twitter Wednesday with a video inviting John Krasinski, Angela Kinsey, Rainn Wilson, Oscar Nunez, Jenna Fischer, and more.

After a video of The Office portion of the performance went viral, several cast members -- including Steve Carell and John Krasinski -- took to Twitter with their reactions.

Angela Kinsey, a Lafayette native who played an accountant with the same first name, even broke out a "Geaux Tigers."

Can't see video below? Click here.