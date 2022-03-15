After receiving a pair of honors from the Southeastern Conference coaches last week, LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason added another one Tuesday.
Eason, a first-team All-SEC selection and the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in a vote of the coaches, received honorable mention status on The Associated Press’ All-America team.
The Los Angeles native, who also was a first-team AP All-SEC pick by writers and broadcasters who cover the league, averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Tigers.
Eason had four games of 20 points and 10 rebounds in SEC play, and he is sixth in the league in scoring and ninth in rebounds going into LSU’s NCAA tournament game with Iowa State on Friday night.
The Cincinnati transfer had a total of 20 games with 20 points or more and is shooting 52% from the field for the season.
Ree reacts to Wade's firing
LSU may have lost its first player after Will Wade’s firing Saturday.
Devin Ree, a four-star recruit who was the first commitment for Wade's 2022 recruiting class, announced on Twitter that he’s reopening his recruitment.
A 6-foot-7 forward from Terry, Mississippi, Ree signed with the Tigers in early November. While he’ll likely ask to be released from his national letter of intent, he could still join the program when the school hires a new coach.
"I was 100% committed to LSU and their staff, but with all the uncertainty lingering around their program I'm saddened to announce I will be reopening my recruitment," he said in the tweet. “My family and I look forward to finding a new home for my collegiate career.”
Five-star prospect Julian Phillips, a 6-8 forward from Blythewood, South Carolina, also signed in November, while 6-10 five-star center Yohan Traore of Glendale, Arizona, was committed and expected to make it official in April.
Wade also had a five-star commitment for the 2023 recruiting class in Marvel Allen, a 6-4 combo guard from West Palm Beach, Florida.