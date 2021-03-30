As memorable as No. 15 LSU’s 7-5 victory against Louisiana-Monroe became, it won’t go down as the prettiest in softball coach Beth Torina’s career, but a milestone is a milestone.
Coming off being swept at Florida and facing a short turnaround with another SEC series starting two days later, the Tigers had to hold off the visitors to wrestle down Torina’s 400th victory in her 10 seasons at the helm.
LSU (19-11) scored five runs early but needed Ali Kilponen to retire Madison Blount on a fly ball to deep left center field with he tying runs on second and third. A strong wind kept some well-struck balls in the park so the Tigers relied on nine walks and timely hits by Amanda Doyle and Aliyah Andrews to hold on.
“It’s awesome, cool for a lot of reasons,” Torina said of reaching her milestone. “To think about all the women who contributed to this program, lived and died for the purple and gold. I didn’t play in any of the games. I’d just sit back and watch them play.
“It’s something to build on. We had some good at-bats, good moments. A game like this is always tough, coming off the road, a short turnaround and another SEC series. A win is a win. We saw a lot of things to feel good about.”
LSU freshman Morgan Smith, who had pitched only one inning in the past month, started and struggled throughout her 3⅓ innings, hitting five batters and walking one before being relieved by Kilponen after a two-run single by Caley McGuff. Kilponen allowed three hits and a walk in the seventh inning before finally putting down the rally.
“She’s young and super-talented and she hasn’t been out there,” Torina said of Smith. “I wish she’d had more opportunities. It’s been a while since she’s been in a game against live hitting. We try to emulate it in practice but it’s not the same. We’ll get her out there more.”
The Tigers managed only four hits and committed two errors, but stayed patient at the plate. Georgia Clark started the second inning with a home run into the wind in left-center field that bounced off center fielder Korie Kreps' glove. It was LSU’s first homer in five games.
ULM pitcher Adrianna Chavarria then walked three of the next four batters and was replaced by Murphy Williams. One out later, Williams issued bases loaded walks to Aliyah Andrews and Taylor Pleasants and Amanda Doyle followed with a two-run single up the middle.
Andrews hit a two-run single in the sixth to give the Tigers the eventual margin of victory, but Ciara Briggs was thrown out to end the inning trying to go from first to third on the play.
“I thought we had a good effort. Some things didn’t fall, the wind was blowing in (and) some good balls didn’t get out,” Andrews said. “We squared the ball up a lot. People had good at-bats, we had a lot of walks. Defensively we can clean things up a little bit. We could have been better, but it was a good effort.”