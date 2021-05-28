As soon as the news of Paul Mainieri's retirement broke, LSU baseball fans and former athletes took to social media to respond, congratulating him and reminiscing on Mainieri's 15 season with the Tigers.

Some recalled Mainieri's accolades, like a national championship win and coach of the year honors. Others reminisced on personal interactions with Mainieri.

Former LSU baseball star Kramer Robertson thanked Mainieri for believing in him and making it possible to live his dream.

"Forever grateful for everything you did for me and so many others," Robertson said.

You made it possible for me to live out so many of my dreams. You kept believing in me when nobody else did. I would not be where I am today without all the ups and downs that you guided me through. Love you coach."

The retiring coach said his career allowed him to live out "a childhood dream."

"I have been the luckiest guy in the world to have lived out a childhood dream of becoming a college baseball coach," Mainieri said in an announcement. "I've worked at four wonderful institutions, and it's been the honor of my life to have served as the head coach at LSU for 15 years.

LSU officially announced Paul Mainieri will retire at the end of the season. His statement below: pic.twitter.com/6QpUhPezzQ — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) May 28, 2021

