An LSU commit since Nov. 28, Xavier Hill signed his letter of intent with the Tigers on Early Signing Day on Wednesday despite taking an official visit to in-state Mississippi State on Saturday.
Hill, a 3-star offensive guard from Olive Branch High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi, picked the Tigers over the Bulldogs and several other SEC schools including Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas.
He's listed at 6 feet, 3 inches, and 325 pounds.
