LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his team out of the tunnel for the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

An LSU commit since Nov. 28, Xavier Hill signed his letter of intent with the Tigers on Early Signing Day on Wednesday despite taking an official visit to in-state Mississippi State on Saturday.

Hill, a 3-star offensive guard from Olive Branch High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi, picked the Tigers over the Bulldogs and several other SEC schools including Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

He's listed at 6 feet, 3 inches, and 325 pounds.

