The recipe for the LSU basketball team’s success on the road, especially against Southeastern Conference opposition the past two seasons, is simple.
The goal in the first half is to not dig a hole so big that they can’t climb out of in a hostile environment, hang around as long as possible in the second half, and then bring home the win in what Will Wade calls the “six-minute game.”
Sometimes, as Wade has pointed out on occasion, it’s simpler said than done.
Still, his team has done it better than anyone in the SEC since the start of last season.
Since going 2-7 on the road in league play in 2018, when Wade was trying to build the foundation for his program, LSU won all nine road games a year ago and prevailed in its first two games away from home this season.
That combined 11-0 mark is three games better than Kentucky, which is 8-3 away from Rupp Arena in 2019 and 2020.
The Tigers' latest road success was an 89-85 overtime win Tuesday night at Texas A&M after LSU trailed by six points five times in the final six minutes — the last with 1:51 to go.
The Tigers, howver, managed to get it to overtime and never trailed in the extra session to claim the victory.
LSU (12-4, 4-0 SEC) will be trying to make it 12 in a row at 7 p.m. Saturday when it travels to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss (9-7, 0-3 SEC) in The Pavilion.
While they’ve been highly successful on the road, the Tigers have had to work hard in some tight games during their impressive stretch.
Eight of the 11 wins have been by six points or fewer with five of them coming in overtime. Only three road victories have been blowouts — by 14 at Ole Miss and 15 at A&M last year, and by 14 in the SEC opener at Tennessee on Jan. 4.
Already 2-0 this season, LSU again is the only league team to not have suffered a defeat away from home.
“We’ll take it,” Wade said after the win Tuesday night. “One thing about us is we don’t get real rattled, and we’re pretty calm and are able to just work through things.
“Usually, those last six minutes, we’ll throw every defense we have at you and see if one of them works. At A&M, we brought almost every defense we have … and we played almost all of them the last couple minutes of the game.”
Senior guard Skylar Mays said the game was a perfect example of what Wade has been teaching for three years now.
“This program takes pride in being the toughest team in close games,” Mays said after the win over the Aggies. “We seem to have made a habit of doing this.
“It’s toughness, it’s grit. … It’s understanding what Coach Wade and the other coaches are looking for at the end of games and executing it. It was a little bit of an ugly game tonight, but we made it another six-minute game.”
That they’re able to do it on the road was the difference in winning the school’s first SEC regular-season championship in 10 years last winter. LSU went 16-2 and claimed the title by just one game over Kentucky and Tennessee.
“Our guys have a really good way about them,” Wade said. “The way we build our team, build our conditioning and build our belief in the offseason is what helps us pull a lot of these tight games out.”
Even though he’s been a part of just two SEC road wins so far, freshman forward Trendon Watford said he can see a difference in his team when it has to dig deep in the closing minutes.
“We’re built for this,” he said after the Tigers left A&M victorious. “I tell all the guys that we’re built for this. You need that for when you come on the road, for times just like this.”
Mays is CLASS candidate
Mays was one of the 30 student-athletes named Friday as candidates for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award, which is presented by the NCAA for excellence on and off the court.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be a Division I senior and have notable achievements in the areas of community, classroom, character and competition.
Mays was a first-team CoSIDA All-American in 2019 after being a second-team pick in 2018 by the nation’s sports information directors.
The basics
WHAT: LSU at Ole Miss
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: The Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.
TV: ESPN2
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Florida, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Briefly
• In averaging 10.3 rebounds in SEC play, Darius Days ranks second in the league to Mississippi State's Reggie Perry (10.5).
• Point guard Javonte Smart has 50 assists/15 turnovers in the past 10 games; he had 25 assists/26 turnovers in the first six.
• LSU has won five of its past six games vs. Ole Miss and holds a 122-88 edge heading into their 211th all-time meeting.
Probable lineups
LSU (12-4, 4-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 11.2 4.7*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 16.0 4.8
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 12.5 8.4
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.2 6.8
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.1 6.7
Key reserves
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 1.8 2.5
G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.8 2.1
G Marshall Graves 6-4 Sr. 1.3 0.5
Ole Miss (9-7, 0-3 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Breein Tyree 6-2 Sr. 17.8 2.9*
G Devontae Shuler 6-2 Jr. 10.5 4.6
G/F Blake Hinson 6-7 So. 11.4 5.2
F KJ Buffen 6-7 So. 10.4 6.5
F Khadim Sy 6-10 Jr. 8.8 5.1
Key reserves
G Austin Crowley 6-5 Fr. 3.9 1.6
F Sammy Hunter 6-9 Fr. 3.3 1.6
G Bryce Williams 6-2 Jr. 3.8 0.5
* assists
Rough road?
Records of SEC teams on the road in conference play in 2019 and 2020:
Team 2019 2020 Total Pct.
LSU 9-0 2-0 11-0 1.000
Kentucky 7-2 1-1 8-3 .727
Tennessee 6-3 1-1 7-4 .636
Florida 5-4 1-1 6-5 .545
Auburn 4-5 1-1 5-6 .455
Ole Miss 5-4 0-2 5-6 .455
South Carolina 4-5 0-1 4-6 .400
Arkansas 3-6 1-1 4-7 .364
Mississippi St. 4-5 0-2 4-7 .364
Texas A&M 3-6 1-1 4-7 .364
Alabama 3-6 0-2 3-8 .273
Missouri 2-7 0-2 2-9 .182
Georgia 1-8 0-1 1-9 .100
Vanderbilt 0-9 0-2 0-11 .000