Week Zero of the college football season is here. Zero hour. All the predictions, speculation, conjecture, tea leaves and Magic 8 Balls will soon, thankfully, be relegated to the recycle bin.
While the LSU’s season-opening opponent, Florida State, begins its season with a tune up Saturday against Duquesne, the Tigers won’t play until Sept. 4 against the Seminoles in the Caesars Superdome. So, time remains for a bit more educated guesswork.
To that end, here are our local media predictions for the Tigers in 2022, 18 predictions that fell in a pretty narrow band: 14 said 8-4, four said 7-5. All of those predictions exceed or equal Caesars Sportsbook's predicted seven-win total for the Tigers this fall.
Include me in the 8-4 group, including a thin nod to LSU to win the opener against FSU, followed by a 4-4 conference record. But what do I know — I picked the Tigers to go 10-2 last year.
Let us know how we did at season’s end, and I’m sure we’ll deny everything:
Wilson Alexander, The Advocate/The Times-Picayune: “Brian Kelly changed so much about LSU's program as he brought in new coaches, new players and new staff members. It usually takes time for personnel to mesh, so expect some growing pains in his first year, but LSU has enough talent to compete in a crowded SEC West.” 8-4
Leah Vann, The Advocate/The Times-Picayune: “LSU has a tough schedule and it’s a rebuilding year. I think the Tigers will defeat all non-conference opponents, though UAB is supposed to be sneaky good this year. As for the SEC, there will be a mix of should-have wins and should-not-have wins. Tennessee and Arkansas games will be close.” 7-5
Sheldon Mickles, The Advocate/The Times-Picayune: “Loved the hire of Brian Kelly and like it even more now, but the rebuild will take more time. Still, you can bet (hint, hint) a coach who's won 263 games will find a way even against a rugged SEC schedule. A pre-Christmas visit to the Las Vegas Bowl isn't far-fetched.” 8-4
Jeff Duncan, The Advocate/The Times-Picayune: “Brian Kelly and his new staff have plenty of front-line talent to work with, but depth remains a major question mark. This season is about restoring credibility to the program, and Kelly will do that.” 8-4
Rod Walker, The Advocate/The Times-Picayune: “The schedule is friendly, with the Tigers not leaving the state of Louisiana until October and having just four games outside state lines. They need to take advantage of the seven unranked opponents to start the season. Beating Florida State and Mississippi State in first three weeks could springboard a 6-0 start. It gets much tougher down the stretch.” 8-4
Michael Cauble, WBRZ-TV: “I think LSU will finish 8-4, which would be a successful first season under Brian Kelly. There are too many positions that have to hit for LSU. Talent may be high at places, but depth is thin. O-line, RB, LB and DB’s have a lot to prove, and the back half of the schedule will be tough.”
Ed Daniels, WGNO-TV: “Tigers will go 8-4. Nine wins isn’t fantasy. They will be much improved in two critical areas, offensive line and secondary. 2022 will mirror 2000, but a little better because of success in transfer portal.”
Jacques Doucet, WAFB-TV: “Obviously wins and losses are the discussion here. But perhaps the more important question is this: Do the Tigers get progressively better and move towards bigger and better things in 2023 and 2024? With Brian Kelly, I think so. They go 8-4 with a bowl matchup against a disappointing Notre Dame.”
Charles Hanagriff, WNXX-FM: “Brian Kelly seems to be improving things every day, but it’s a big ask for him to turn over this large number of players and staff, while competing in the SEC West, and be a top 15 team.” 7-5
Ron Higgins, TigerDetails.com: “Everything depends on the rapid acclimation of LSU's bevy of transfers who are spread throughout the roster. LSU accepts Las Vegas Bowl bid because Las Vegas is one of the few cities in America with enough alcohol to handle the Tigers' traveling fan base.” 8-4
Brody Miller, The Athletic: “LSU will ride an elite defensive line, an exciting receiving room and a new coaching staff to an up-and-down season with upset wins (Texas A&M) and frustrating losses (Mississippi State).” 8-4
Matt Moscona, “After Further Review,” WNXX-FM: “The floor isn’t as low as many analysts assume. But the ceiling isn’t as high as many LSU fans might hope. The Tigers have talent, but they also have questions and a demanding schedule.” 8-4 (Las Vegas Bowl)
Jimmy Ott, “Jimmy Ott’s Gametime,” WNXX-FM: “There has never been a roster/staff overhaul in Tiger Town like this. All of this turnover comes with a price in the rugged SEC West. BK can coach. You don’t win 42 straight as the betting favorite by accident. The roster has some talent and some holes." 7-5
Hunt Palmer, “Hunt and Hill,” WNXX-FM: “I think the talent level is pretty low on this team, especially in terms of future pros. Zero lay ups in SEC play. Shaky OL. Questions at QB. I think this team plays a lot of tight fourth quarters. For the first time since 1999, it’s a true rebuild.” 7-5
Koki Riley, The Daily Advertiser: “There will be some bumps along the way, but LSU's elite defensive line and playmakers should help the Tigers steal a win or two from Alabama, Arkansas or Texas A&M.” 8-4
Mike Scarborough, TigerBait.com: “With seven or eight football games that could be classified as “toss-ups” or point spreads amounting to field goals, there is not likely to be much of a margin between going 7-5 and 9-3 this season. I think LSU has enough to get to 8-4 if it can avoid a rash of injuries.”
Glen West, Geaux247.com: “Brian Kelly has been known to have good Years 1s at his previous stops and he’s got more talent, albeit in the SEC West, than he’s ever had. The start of the year will be critical. If LSU opens 4-1 or 5-0, expectations could blow through the roof.” 8-4