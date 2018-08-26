Miami knows who its starting quarterback is, and trouble might be coming Malik Rosier’s way.
All the questions that were raised about LSU’s offense during preseason camp were balanced by the hype surrounding the Tigers' defense.
Inside linebacker Jacob Phillips tacked on last week by saying “the sky’s the limit” for a defense that returns five major starters who contributed to a Top 15 ranking in total defense in scoring defense in 2017 — plus the reinstatement of former No. 1 cornerback prospect Kristian Fulton.
“We’re locked into the fact that we can have the No. 1 defense in the nation,” said Phillips, a 6-foot-4, 229-pound sophomore who recorded 18 tackles in 2017. “I think we all see it.”
Orgeron told everyone in the Baton Rouge Rotary Club to look for it, back when he spoke on Aug. 1 inside Tiger Stadium. He said his $2.5 million-per-year defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, had been drawing up new defensive schemes “like a wizard” all summer to enable to the defense to be “more aggressive on defense, to cause more tackles for loss, to get more sacks, to get more picks to be really productive on defense.”
Most of that aggression will come from the linebackers, some of whom said last week they were going to make a historic impact on the season.
“I think we’re going to be the best group (of linebackers) to come through,” said Andre Anthony, a 6-foot-4, 238-pound sophomore outside linebacker. “I don’t feel like we lack anything.”
In Aranda’s 3-4 defense, Anthony plays the “Buck” linebacker, a position that has traditionally blitzed more than its flipside counterpart, the “Field” linebacker. Normally, the Field drops in coverage and plays more conservatively, while the Buck is reserved for pass rushers like former linebacker Arden Key, who set the Tigers’ single-season sack record (16) in 2016.
Ray Thornton, a Field linebacker, said those tendencies are changing this season.
The 6-foot-4, 226-pound Texas native said he was thrown off when the defensive coaching staff told him during the summer that the Field would be rushing the passer more this season.
“I’m like, ‘OK, we’re gonna get probably one or two (blitzes),” Thornton said. “No, we’ve rushed a whole bunch.”
Why the change? Anthony explained it removes the predictability of past defenses.
“It’s all on disguise to where you don’t know who’s coming,” Anthony said. “That’s where we want teams to be. You never know who’s coming and which way they’ll come.”
Aranda has also supplemented the Buck's aggression with the conservative nature of the Field — so sometimes, an opposing quarterback might expect the Buck to rush and audible the play, only to find the Buck dropping back in pass coverage, throwing off the play.
“You never know what could happen,” Anthony said.
Sophomore K’Lavon Chaisson is expected to start at the Buck, with junior Michael Divinity at the Field.
Chaisson, a 6-foot-4, 238-pound Texas native, started in three games last season in place of Key, who missed time with a right knee injury he suffered against Arkansas.
Junior inside linebacker Devin White said Chaisson could overtake Key’s record this season.
“I expect him to go and break that sack record,” said White, who was named AP Preseason All-America. “The guy’s good. Ain’t no reason to hide it. If teams don’t know it, they’ll know it after we play Miami.”
White’s bearing down on a school record himself, having already charted fourth in single-season tackles last season with 133. White even told the media he was lobbying to get on the kickoff team so he could record more tackles.
But White’s value lies at the “Rover” linebacker, which essentially has the same responsibilities as the other inside linebacker, the “Mack,” where Phillips is expected to start.
“They’re just in the middle,” Phillips said. “Just go up and make a tackle.”
Both Phillips and White spoke highly of true freshman Damone Clark, a Southern Lab graduate who Orgeron said could play often this season.
“He won’t redshirt,” White said. “He’s going to find his way on the field. … He’s a guy that’s built for the SEC and you know it.”
If the linebackers live up to their own expectations, the LSU defense could rise to No. 1 in the country — something the Tigers didn’t even attain during the 2011 season, when they ranked No. 2 in total defense and scoring defense before falling to Alabama in the 2011 BCS national championship game.
White also will be eligible for next year’s NFL Draft, where he could become the 28th linebacker in LSU history since 1966 to be drafted and the sixth in the past five years.
“Greatness is coming through this program at that position,” White said. “Other people want to be a part of it. We’re not LBU or nothing. We’ve just got some good inside linebackers that know how to go tackle people with the ball.
“But if I was getting recruited, and I’m looking at LSU guys at inside and outside linebackers, I want to go join ‘em too, because they’re doing something right.”