The Major League Baseball draft sped through 30 rounds of selections Wednesday. As it finished, no surprises came for LSU.

Two current players were drafted, though one’s a senior and the other is expected to return to school. Three signees were picked. Two of them had already announced their intent to play at LSU.

Rounds 11 through 40 of the event took place Wednesday, the final part of the three-day draft. Each selection came with a slot value of $125,000, an amount teams do not have to match nor limit themselves to as they negotiate with draftees.

Antoine Duplantis came off the board on Wednesday first for LSU. The senior right fielder put together one of the most productive careers in school history.

After waiting for two days, Duplantis went in the 12th round, 358th overall to the New York Mets.

A four-year starter, Duplantis gave LSU a model of consistency throughout his career. He broke the LSU records for career hits (353), games played (267) and triples (16). He earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference this season.

Duplantis has hit 11 home runs this season, almost doubling his career total.

The Mets also took Mississippi State outfielder Jake Mangum in the fourth round, giving them the two leading hitters in SEC history.

Eleven rounds passed until the San Diego Padres took outfielder Maurice Hampton 683rd overall. Hampton announced two days ago his decision to come to LSU.

The Tigers waited for the rest of the draft. They wanted to hear about eligible sophomore catcher Saul Garza, junior pitcher Matthew Beck and their signees. Garza, whose production the last month raised his stock, went in the 32nd round.

"I think it's pretty much in mind he wants to come back to school," coach Paul Mainieri said Tuesday, "but if somebody were to blow him away with some kind of a signing bonus it might change his mind."

Beck never got drafted, which positions the reliever to return for his senior season.

Two signees, right-hander Connor Phillips and infielder Cade Doughty, went in the final six rounds. Doughty announced his intent to come to LSU, and the Tigers expect Phillips to as well.