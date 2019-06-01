With two strikes, the game tied and the infield standing on the grass to prevent a run, Saul Garza swung.
It was the eighth inning of LSU’s regional game against Southern Miss on Saturday night. The Golden Eagles, shut out by starter Cole Henry, had tied the game with a grand slam in the seventh off Zack Hess.
Garza, the catcher and LSU’s most productive hitter the past month, stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. He drove a single past the glove of Southern Miss’ shortstop. Two runs scored.
The crowd at Alex Box Stadium burst into a frenzy. Shortstop Josh Smith pointed from the dugout at Garza, who advanced to second on the throw. Garza scored on a single as he lumbered toward home plate, and chants of “L-S-U” poured from the stands.
The Tigers won 8-4, putting themselves one win from next weekend’s NCAA super regional, where they would face the winner of the Athens regional.
LSU will play the winner of Southern Miss and Arizona State at 8 p.m. Sunday. If the Tigers win, they will move to the super regionals.
LSU led 4-0 entering the seventh inning. Henry had pitched like he did before elbow discomfort sidelined him for a month, setting up LSU for a shutout win. One of his fastballs touched 97 mph for the first time since he became a starter.
Junior reliever Todd Peterson came in after Henry. He issued a leadoff walk in the seventh inning. He hit the next two batters, loading the bases with no outs. As Southern Miss brought the tying run to the plate, Hess came in from the bullpen.
Hess had allowed 13 home runs this season, five more than any other LSU pitcher. The problem had plagued him since he moved into the bullpen. He had allowed four homers in 16⅔ relief innings.
On a 1-2 pitch, Southern Miss second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a grand slam over the right field wall. Hess retired the next three batters, but the Golden Eagles had tied the game entering the eighth inning.
Daniel Cabrera led off the top of the eighth — LSU played as the visiting team — with a double. Cade Beloso, who had driven in two runs, was hit by a pitch. Then Zach Watson walked as LSU loaded the bases.
In late April, Garza’s batting average had rested at .188. He struck out often. But Garza had caught fire the past month, raising his average to .300 for the first time since early March, back when stats fluctuated every at-bat.
Garza, batting seventh to give LSU’s lineup balance, broke the tie. Beloso yelled and flexed as he crossed home plate. The crowd of 11,015 roared into the night.
Henry made his second start since discomfort in his elbow sidelined him for the final month of the regular season. He had given up five runs to South Carolina last week at the SEC tournament.
But LSU picked Henry to start Saturday, the most pivotal day of the regional. Though Henry struggled to find his curveball, he pitched five shutout innings and allowed two hits. As he watched his final out fall into Smith's glove, Henry nodded.
LSU stretched its lead in the top of the sixth. Second baseman Brandt Broussard led off with a double. He scored on a sacrifice fly. Watson smashed a two-run homer into the left field seats, his second home run in as many days.
Though Southern Miss, which had five hits, tied the game against Hess, the junior pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
Hess walked back out for the ninth at 35 pitches and a four-run lead. And though the NCAA tournament prohibited walk-out songs, Alex Box snuck in Hess’ “Shout at the Devil” by Motley Crue.
When Hess struck out Southern Miss' final batter, he pumped his fist.