Notre Dame starting punter Jay Bramblett announced Monday he will transfer to LSU.
Bramblett, who became LSU's ninth addition through the transfer portal, will reunite with coach Brian Kelly and special teams coordinator Brian Polian.
Once ranked as a top five punter in the 2019 class by multiple recruiting services, Bramblett started the last three seasons at Notre Dame. He has two more years of eligibility.
As a junior last season, Bramblett averaged 43.1 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards. He downed 19 of his 58 attempts inside the 20-yard line before entering the transfer portal earlier this month.
After senior punter Avery Atkins finished his career, LSU now enters the spring semester with two scholarship punters. Bramblett will join freshman Peyton Todd, who was considered the No. 1 punter in the country last year by 247Sports.