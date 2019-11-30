Joe Burrow's senior night to remember at Tiger Stadium will be bookended by two memorable moments.

First, there was his senior day tribute, complete with a special "Burreaux" jersey worn to raucous approval from the LSU faithful.

Then, there was the curtain call.

After leading the Tigers to a 41-7 lead up to that point, Burrow was taken out of the game with less than 11 minutes left in the fourth. As the Tigers took a timeout to make the swap for him with sophomore Myles Brennan, Burrow exited the field to a standing ovation, saluted the crowd and hugged his teammates before taking his place on the sideline.

The cheers were well earned after Burrow spent the previous three quarters completing 23 of 32 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Those stats were more than enough for Burrow to not only cement his legacy in Louisiana, but also re-write the Southeastern Conference record books.

Burrow is now the SEC's single-season passing yards record holder, surpassing Tim Couch's 21-year mark of 4,275 passing yards set in 1998. He also tied Drew Lock's 2017 record for passing touchdowns, 44, in a single season.