When A.J. Duhe was a blond-headed boy playing on the empty lots of Reserve, he dreamed that one day he would be a professional football player.
The thing is, when he did, he was always the quarterback.
“Everybody wanted to be the quarterback,” Duhe said of his sandlot days. “Back then, coaches played kids by their size, and I was always too big to be the quarterback. The quarterback was always the little guy who couldn’t do too much.”
When Duhe’s dreams became reality, though, he became every quarterback’s nightmare — a quick, ridiculously strong and tenacious defensive player who had a stellar career at LSU and spent eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins before injuries got the better of him.
He was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and will be inducted into the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Hall of Fame on Aug. 4.
But he first came to fame as a brutish, all-around athlete at Leon Godchaux High School in Reserve, the precursor to the current East St. John.
“He was so good, he was going to the junior high and the coach at the high school used to pick him up and drive him to school,” said River Parishes sports historian Gerald Keller. “Then he would ride the bus home. There was a time when everyone knew who A.J. Duhe was.”
As a 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior, Duhe was the only player in the district to be selected for both offensive and defensive teams. He also punted for a 36.1-yard average.
Playing in the annual Louisiana High School All-Star Game in Baton Rouge, he played both ways and blocked three punts to earn MVP honors.
Heavily recruited, Duhe didn’t wander far from home. He chose to attend LSU and had a stellar career as a defensive tackle under coach Charlie McClendon from 1973-76. Duhe averaged 72 tackles per season, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 1976 and a two-time Academic All-SEC selection.
Said longtime New Orleans sportswriter Bill Bumgarner, who saw Duhe as a high schooler and a Tiger: “He was one of the bright spots at LSU during the McClendon era. He was pretty funny, too, with a good sense of humor.”
After being drafted in the first round (13th overall) by the Miami Dolphins in 1977, Duhe was named the 1977 Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after tallying 83 tackles and leading the Dolphins with seven sacks.
He switched to linebacker for the 1980 season, where he amassed 84 tackles with 5½ sacks. In 1981, he was second on the team with 110 tackles and added 7½ sacks and was named first team All-AFC by the UPI.
Duhe is perhaps best known for his legendary performance in the 1983 AFC Championship game against the New York Jets, during which he intercepted three Richard Todd passes and returned one 35 yards for a touchdown in a 14-0 win, sending the Dolphins to the first of two Super Bowls. He was selected All-Pro twice and was named to the 1984 Pro Bowl.
“I have a lot of great memories,” said Duhe, who now works for Caesar’s Entertainment Industries, which oversees the New Orleans Harrah’s Casino. He lives in a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with his wife, Francis, who was his college sweetheart. They have three children, Adam III, John and Elizabeth.
Though he was named to the Pro Bowl in 1984, that was his final season in the NFL. Five surgeries on his knee, ankle, shoulder and wrist over an 18-month period ultimately proved too much to overcome.
“The last year or two I suffered some pretty serious injuries,” Duhe said. “I rehabbed a lot those last two years. Now you get injured you get treatment and get time to come back. Back then it was, ‘Come on. Get back out there. You gotta play.’ ”
Duhe was released before the 1985 season.
A few months later, then-LSU coach Bill Arnsparger offered Duhe a chance to return to his alma mater as a coach, but Duhe said he still had hopes of returning to the game.
“That might have been a missed opportunity there,” Duhe said.
He is still a legend in the River Parishes, where he was known as “Cottontop” for his sun-bleached blond hair. Or just “The Reserve Boy.”
A large contingent of high school friends made the trip to Natchitoches when Duhe was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2001, and to East St. John High School two years ago, when he returned to present a golden NFL football to the current school. Some of them were planning to see Duhe inducted into the New Orleans Hall of Fame, as well.
“He was a small-town boy that we all just rejoiced in,” said former classmate Joan Frederick LeBouef, one of those who made the trip to Natchitoches. “He always gave the impression that, ‘I came from nothing and you can achieve your dreams. Don’t ever give up on your dreams.’ Everybody just really liked A.J. because he represented part of Reserve that everybody loved.”