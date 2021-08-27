Michigan spoiled LSU volleyball's season opener by defeating the Tigers in four sets Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU won the first set, 25-23, but Michigan took the next three sets, 25-22, 25-14, and 25-20 to claim the match.
Because of Hurricane Ida, the final two matches of the Tiger Classic, scheduled for Saturday evening, have been canceled. Saturday's two early matches are still on schedule to be played. They will be Florida State vs. Michigan at 10 a.m. and Northern Arizona vs. LSU at 12:30 p.m.
Senior middle blocker Whitney Foreman led LSU in kills (12) and blocks (five). Senior Taylor Bannister had nine kills and five digs, and graduate transfer outside hitter Kylie Deberg also added nine kills with 12 digs in her debut for the Tigers.
Michigan was led by Paige Jones, who had a game-high 19 kills. Jess Mruzik recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs for the Wolverines.
Michigan outhit LSU, .210-.119 and recorded 72 digs to LSU’s 63. Michigan also tallied more kills with 57, while the Tigers recorded 41 kills.
“It was a tale of two mentalities,” said Fran Flory, who began her 24th season as coach of the Tigers. “We fought hard, but you can’t play from behind when someone else is targeting every ball. It’s a good learning curve; Michigan is a good team.”