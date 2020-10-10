COLUMBIA, Mo. — The pass was batted. Terrace Marshall watched the ball fall incomplete. The Missouri defense rushed down the sideline. Fireworks burst over Faurot Field with explosions that were nearly as jarring as the upset that just transpired.
The LSU Tigers had four chances to score from the 1-yard line.
Each attempt failed.
No. 17 LSU (1-2) lost 45-41 to Missouri (1-2), its second loss to an unranked opponent this season.
It was a game filled with mistakes and missed opportunities. It was a game that moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia because of Hurricane Delta. It was a game filled with moments the Tigers will certainly wish they had back.
Defensive lapses, which cost LSU another undefeated season in a Week 1 loss to Mississippi State, reappeared against Missouri, which outgained LSU 586-479 in total offensive yards.
Running lanes were open. Receivers ran free, sometimes uncovered. And LSU coach Ed Orgeron's offseason quote that this team was "so much better on defense" than last year's unit was at "any part of the season" has not aged well after three games.
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak — a redshirt freshman in his first career start — completed 29-of-34 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns.
It was the LSU defense's second thrashing by a passing team since Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello threw an SEC-record 623 yards in the season opener.
Bo Pelini walked off the field, his eyes closed, his left hand pressed against his forehead. The defensive coordinator's 4-3 base defense has given up 1,484 yards in three games. It took LSU six games to surrender that much last season.
Opponents have scored 96 points against LSU this season. That's more points allowed by any Tigers defense in the first three games. More than the 90 points the program surrendered in the opening trio of the 1991 season, when LSU finished 5-6, 3-4 in Southeastern Conference play.
For most of this century, LSU won with superior defense and desired a grander offense. Now, the shift in needs will likely push the Tigers outside the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2017.
Yes, this LSU loss was "all on the defense," Orgeron said.
"It was embarrassing," he added. "We've got to get it fixed. Whatever it is, we've got to get it fixed."
The LSU offense kept up with its own firepower.
Myles Brennan finished the game 29-of-48 passing for 430 yards and four touchdowns, including a 75-yard bomb of a score to Marshall in the third quarter.
But LSU was 0-for-10 on its third down attempts, and its failure to extend drives kept the Tigers from pulling away from Missouri.
Up 41-38 with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter, LSU drove to the Missouri 22 before a series of mistakes cost them a shot at a two-score lead.
First, fullback/tight end Tory Carter dropped a pass in the end zone. Then, Brennan was sacked. A delay of game backed LSU into a third-and-18 attempt, and Brennan's 3-yard checkdown pass to running back John Emery hardly came close to picking up the first down.
Sophomore kicker Cade York, who nailed a 42-yard kick earlier in the game, lined up for a 45-yard attempt. Safety Tyree Gillespie blocked York's kick, and Missouri began its drive at its 23.
The mistakes were costly.
Bazelak led a four-play, 77-yard touchdown drive that gave Missouri a 45-41 lead with 5:18 left in the game. Bazelak found a wide open Chance Luper in the middle of the field, and Luper broke a tackle on his way to a 69-yard scamper to the LSU 10.
Two plays later, Bazelak threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Niko Hea — the score that forced LSU's Brennan to attempt a comeback on their final drive of the game.
LSU took its time on the final drive, eating clock, intent on not letting Missouri have another chance to score.
After nine plays, Brennan lobbed a sideline pass to Marshall, who stepped out at the Missouri 1 with less than a minute remaining.
Two rushes by Ty Davis-Price were stuffed for no gain.
Brennan's swing pass attempt to Marshall on the left side was swatted by linebacker Nick Bolton.
Then, on fourth down, Brennan booted right and flung a pass toward Marshall. It was batted incomplete by Missouri safety Joshua Bledsoe.
"We ought to be able to run the football," Orgeron said of the goal line sequence. "We're LSU. We should be able to score from the 1-yard line."
Aside from Missouri's turnovers, its offense was difficult for LSU to stop.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz attempted to seize momentum early by surprising LSU with two flea flickers and a fake punt.
Only one of the plays worked.
Bazelak's first flea flicker caught the LSU defense off guard on the third play of the game — so much, that Bazelak's underthrown ball still reached Tauskie Dove with enough time to gather the catch and complete the 58-yard touchdown to lead 7-0.
On their second drive, Missouri looked prepared to go for it on a fourth-and-3 attempt at their 47; but, after an LSU timeout, Missouri punter Grant McKinness lobbed a pass to the left hash mark that was nearly intercepted by safety JaCoby Stevens.
Missouri soon learned it didn't need the gimmicks. Its offense moved the ball easily in the first half, outgaining LSU 283-167. Missouri was very efficient on first down in the first half, averaging 8.8 yards per play on first down with 12 carries for 80 yards.
Missouri's rushing attack was spread evenly between Larry Rountree, Tyler Badie and Jalen Knox, and each tailback found open running lanes both inside and outside the tackle box.
Badie cut quick toward an inside hole for a 29-yard touchdown run, which tied the game at 14 at the end of the first quarter. Then Knox found space along the left sideline on an outside run for a 16-yard score in the second quarter that brought Missouri within 24-21.
Missouri's receivers also gained large chunks of yardage after catching passes in open space.
Micah Wilson was uncovered when he caught a 41-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, which tied the game 31-31.
Were it not for the Missouri's turnovers, LSU may not have had its chance to win in the end. LSU scored 17 points off turnovers, all during the first half.
The game was tied at 14 at the start of the second quarter when Racey McMath, LSU's star special teams gunner, dislodged the football from Missouri returner Kris Abrams-Draine. Long snapper Quentin Skinner recovered the ball at the Missouri 25.
A play later, Brennan zipped a 25-yard pass up the left seam of the field to tight end Arik Gilbert, who gave the Tigers a 21-14 lead.
On the next drive, true freshman defensive end BJ Ojulari rushed free off the left edge and jarred the football loose from Bazelak — a sack fumble, Ojulari's first of the season, that was recovered by defensive end Ali Gaye at the Missouri 31.
Three Brennan passes could not produce a first down, and York made a 42-yard field goal to give LSU a 24-14 lead with 11:16 left in the second quarter.
The resulting punts gave Missouri's offense opportunities to make up for its turnovers, and the program scored more points against LSU than it did in its losses to Alabama and Tennessee combined.