After two decades refereeing college football, retiring Big 10 conference official Dan Capron says during his career one coach stands out as the most difficult he's ever worked for: and it's not even close.
"The worst coach I’ve ever worked for, ever, not even close, no one within 10 miles, is Bo Pelini," he said in a Q&A with the Chicago Tribune.
While speaking with the Chicago-based newspaper, Capron detailed one particularly bad incident while Pelini, LSU's recently hired defensive coordinator, was the head coach at Nebraska.
In a game against Purdue, Capron and another official were unearthing a fumbled ball and both pointed the ball being recovered by the opposite team.
Capron said that while he and the other official were discussing the play, and correcting the call that went in Nebraska's favor, Pelini was screaming on the sideline.
"Unbeknownst to me, (Pelini) is over there on the sideline going crazy. I step out and announce: 'The ruling on the field is that the loose ball was recovered by Nebraska. It will be second down and 10 at the such-and-such yard line.'
"As I turn to the Nebraska sideline, he is pointing at me, screaming at the top of his lungs, 'I’ll have your job!' The moment 'job' was out of his mouth, my flag hit its apex. So now there’s 15 yards against Nebraska."
Capron said after the game, which Nebraska won, the veteran official called Bill Carollo, the coordinator of Big Ten football officials, to tell him about the incident with Pelini.
But Pelini was already on the phone with Carollo, and the game was only over four minutes from finishing.
