If you ever notice Alyona Shchennikova chatting with a teammate during a meet, you might think it’s to talk strategy or a skill.

It’s probably anything but.

“Gymnastics is a very pressurized environment,” Shchennikova said. “We talk about how pressure is a privilege, but it can be a lot. So sometimes before Liv (Olivia Dunne) or Aleah (Finnegan) go on bars I might go up to them and say, ‘Mac and cheese.’ They’re like, ‘Why mac and cheese?’ ‘Because it takes longer to make mac and cheese than it does to do this bar routine.’

“Or if I see someone over thinking I might ask them, ‘What sound does a giraffe make?’ Just something to take their mind off it.”

LSU coach Jay Clark describes Shchennikova’s personality as “goofy,” but in an endearing way. When she was hampered by a knee injury — keeping her out of action during LSU’s hectic two-meet weekend recently — it was more than her potential for plus-9.90 scores the Tigers were missing.

“When kids get hurt it and it takes them out of the gym, it takes them off their game in terms of who they are,” Clark said. “Their presence seems to recede. But they still have a mission to fill.

“McKenna Kelley is the biggest example we’ve had. She was the straw that stirred the drink. That kid gave us energy and she affected everyone around her. Alyona is learning to do a good job of handling that.

“We want as much Alyona as we can get.”

Shchennikova able to do uneven bars last Friday in LSU’s four-team meet victory at Texas Woman’s University, scoring a 9.90. That may be her only event this Friday when No. 5-ranked LSU hosts No. 10 Kentucky in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (first vault 7:30 p.m.), but she hopes to be back on floor next week for LSU’s home finale against Utah.

“It’s a lot better,” Shchennikova said of her knee. “I’m easing back into (floor). It’s been a lot of rehab and treatment.”

The sport runs deep within a family whose surname sounds like it could be a gymnastics skill. Shchennikova’s grandfather nearly once made the Soviet Union’s Olympic team. An aunt was a rhythmic gymnast. Her parents, Alex and Katia, were both gymnasts and grew up in Moscow. They were Alyona’s coach at her gym back in Denver, 5280 Gymnastics (named for the city’s elevation above sea level), and currently coach her younger sister, Kristina. An older sister, Polina, was a gymnast at Michigan.

“I’m pretty sure the gym was my first trip after I was born in the hospital,” Shchennikova said. “I’m a gym rat. I didn’t start (in gymnastics). I was pretty much there the whole time.”

A two-time member of the U.S. national team, Shchennikova thought she would follow Polina to Michigan. But a national team camp in 2018 at LSU turned her head.

“It kind of took my heart,” she said. She called Dunne, then committed to LSU, to ask if she thought Clark would have a scholarship for her if she wanted to come.

Shchennikova has been a steady competitor for LSU the past three seasons. If anyone is performing as an all-arounder besides Kiya Johnson and Haleigh Bryant, it’s probably her. Gymnastics has been a constant for her, which is why when competing was taking away from Shchennikova, even for a couple of weeks, it took a toll on her spirit.

“It brought back memories of when I got hurt my freshman year,” she said, referring to an Achilles tendon injury. “But I talked to Jay and he said I’ve got to be able to adapt to my role. My team needs me to be this person. I try to think of me showing so much love for gymnastics and being that positive energy to make them want to do it.”

The bouncy, smiling Shchennikova is back. Mostly. About the only other thing that can darken her mood is to dwell on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Though an American by birth, Shchennikova’s Russian ties are deep. She speaks Russian fluently and can read and write it at an elementary level.

“No one wins with war,” Shchennikova said. “No one wants this. Everyone wants to be happy. I’m an overall happy person, and when I dwell on it it brings me down. I’ve been off social media for a while because it’s not a good place for me to be sometimes.”

Eventually though, the peppy, laughing, off-the-wall Alyona rises back to the surface. Taking the pressure off talking about mac and cheese … or giraffes.

“People say, ‘Alyona, I’d love to be in your head for a day,’ ” she said. “I’m like, ‘It’s actually pretty cool up here.’ ”

LSU recruit wins Winter Cup

Konnor McClain, an LSU commitment for the Class of 2023, won the Winter Cup on Saturday in Frisco, Texas, an early season elite-level meet for gymnasts gearing up for national and international competitions later this year.

McClain, 17, who trains in the Dallas area, could compete for LSU in the 2024 season but may defer the start of her college career until after the 2024 Paris Olympics. Though more than two years away, McClain is considered a strong contender to make the U.S. Olympic squad.

Another LSU recruit for 2023, Zoe Miller, finished 14th in the Winter Cup. Bryce Wilson, a member of LSU’s 2022 recruiting class, finished sixth Friday in the senior division of the Nastia Liukin Cup also contested in Frisco. The Liukin Cup is a major event for Level 10 gymnasts. LSU’s Haleigh Bryant won the Liukin Cup senior division in 2018 and 2020, while Tigers junior Kai Rivers won in 2017.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

SEC standings

Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. NQS

#Florida 6-0 1.000 10-0 1.000 197.715

Auburn 5-1 .833 8-1 .889 197.455

LSU 4-2 .667 8-2 .800 197.515

Kentucky 3-3 .500 6-3 .667 196.985

Alabama 3-3 .500 5-4 .556 197.360

Missouri 2-4 .333 7-4 .636 196.890

Georgia 1-5 .167 3-6 .333 195.565

Arkansas 0-6 .000 2-6 .250 196.393*

Friday’s results

LSU 197.625, Pittsburgh 195.600, Texas Woman’s 195.450, Centenary 188.075

Alabama 197.500, Missouri 196.775

Georgia 196.975, Arkansas 196.100

Auburn 197.925, Kentucky 197.150

Florida 198.100, Oklahoma 197.750

Missouri 197.350, LSU 197.200, Arkansas 196.800

Friday’s schedule

Kentucky at LSU, 7:30 p.m. (SECNetwork+)

Missouri at Georgia, 5 p.m. (SECNetwork+)

Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m. (SECNetwork+)

Arkansas at Alabama, 7 p.m. (SECNetwork+)

#-Clinched share of SEC regular-season championship

*-Season average; does not have enough scores for NQS

All times Central