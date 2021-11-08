LSU soccer returns to NCAA tournament after rollercoaster season
LSU players were glued to the screen inside Alex Box Stadium Monday when the NCAA announced the teams for the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer tournament.
Then it happened.
LSU (11-7-1) will make its first return to the NCAA tournament since 2018 and battle another group of Tigers, Memphis (13-4-1), in the first round.
“We’re going dancing ladies,” coach Sian Hudson said, grinning at her ecstatic team.
LSU began its season high strung, winning eight games in a row and receiving a program-high No. 5 ranking in the country. Then things went into a free fall.
The Tigers lost five-in-a-row before regaining consciousness after a win against No. 4 Arkansas before the SEC tournament. That same Arkansas squad defeated the Tigers a few days later in the tournament quarterfinals.
“This team has shown all season long that we're capable of beating anybody in the country on our day,” Hudson said.
LSU has eleven seniors on the team, many remembering their conference championship and its last NCAA tournament appearance in 2018. Senior Tinaya Alexander, LSU’s leading scorer, described the experience as a wave of excitement that her team’s effort finally paid off.
“I think we actually play better against higher-level opponents,” Alexander said.
They will face a Memphis team that has two ranked wins and won a conference championship. Memphis beat South Florida for the conference title, who LSU beat earlier in the season.
“They play pretty similar to Arkansas,” Alexander said on the matchup with Memphis. “If we can just play our style of football and not play into their style we’ll do pretty well.”
If the LSU Tigers can get past Memphis, they will have a chance to play either No. 1 Duke or Old Dominion in the second round.
“We want to go in there and make a big statement,” Hudson said.