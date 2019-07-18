LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named to the preseason Fred Biletnikoff Award watch list, for college football's most outstanding receiver, the award announced Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior led the Tigers in receiving in 2018, with 54 catches for 875 yards and six touchdowns.
Congrats to Justin Jefferson @jjetsjeff9 for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List! @LSUsports @LSUfootball #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA— Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) July 18, 2019
Jefferson was one of 50 players named to the watch list, which includes the 2018 winner, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy.
The Destrehan High graduate joins teammates Joe Burrow (Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Maxwell), Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton (Bednarik Award) as the fifth LSU player to be named to a preseason award watch list.
Biletnikoff Award 2019 watch list
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|Lynn Bowden, Jr.
|Kentucky
|Rico Bussey, Jr.
|North Texas
|Cedric Byrd
|Hawaii
|Grant Calcaterra
|Oklahoma
|Damonte Coxie
|Memphis
|Gabriel Davis
|UCF
|Bryan Edwards
|South Carolina
|D’Wayne Eskridge
|Western Michigan
|Aaron Fuller
|Washington
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|Liberty
|KJ Hamler
|Penn State
|Adrian Hardy
|Louisiana Tech
|Damon Hazelton
|Virginia Tech
|Tee Higgins
|Clemson
|K.J. Hill
|Ohio State
|Isaiah Hodgins
|Oregon State
|Justin Jefferson
|LSU
|Jerry Jeudy
|Alabama
|Tyler Johnson
|Minnesota
|Collin Johnson
|Texas
|CeeDee Lamb
|Oklahoma
|Ty Lee
|Middle Tennessee
|Kalija Lipscomb
|Vanderbilt
|McLane Mannix
|Texas Tech
|Kirk Merritt
|Arkansas State
|Riley Miller
|Ball State
|Denzel Mims
|Baylor
|Darnell Mooney
|Tulane
|Rondale Moore
|Purdue
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|Missouri
|K.J. Osborn
|Miami
|Dezmon Patmon
|Washington State
|Jared Pinkney
|Vanderbilt
|Michael Pittman, Jr.
|USC
|James Proche
|SMU
|Jalen Reagor
|TCU
|Jared Rice
|Fresno State
|Sean Riley
|Syracuse
|Reggie Roberson, Jr.
|SMU
|Justyn Ross
|Clemson
|Henry Ruggs III
|Alabama
|Laviska Shenault, Jr.
|Colorado
|JD Spielman
|Nebraska
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|USC
|Marquez Stevenson
|Houston
|Tamorrion Terry
|Florida State
|Jaylen Waddle
|Alabama
|Tylan Wallace
|Oklahoma State
|JoJo Ward
|Hawaii
|Quez Watkins
|Southern Miss