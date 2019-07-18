lsutexasamfootball.112518 HS 356.JPG
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes a catch during pregame warmups before kickoff between LSU and Texas A&M, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named to the preseason Fred Biletnikoff Award watch list, for college football's most outstanding receiver, the award announced Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior led the Tigers in receiving in 2018, with 54 catches for 875 yards and six touchdowns.

Jefferson was one of 50 players named to the watch list, which includes the 2018 winner, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy.

The Destrehan High graduate joins teammates Joe Burrow (Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Maxwell), Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton (Bednarik Award) as the fifth LSU player to be named to a preseason award watch list.

Biletnikoff Award 2019 watch list

NAMESCHOOL
Lynn Bowden, Jr.Kentucky
Rico Bussey, Jr.North Texas
Cedric ByrdHawaii
Grant CalcaterraOklahoma
Damonte CoxieMemphis
Gabriel DavisUCF
Bryan EdwardsSouth Carolina
D’Wayne EskridgeWestern Michigan
Aaron FullerWashington
Antonio Gandy-GoldenLiberty
KJ HamlerPenn State
Adrian HardyLouisiana Tech
Damon HazeltonVirginia Tech
Tee HigginsClemson
K.J. HillOhio State
Isaiah HodginsOregon State
Justin JeffersonLSU
Jerry JeudyAlabama
Tyler JohnsonMinnesota
Collin JohnsonTexas
CeeDee LambOklahoma
Ty LeeMiddle Tennessee
Kalija LipscombVanderbilt
McLane MannixTexas Tech
Kirk MerrittArkansas State
Riley MillerBall State
Denzel MimsBaylor
Darnell MooneyTulane
Rondale MoorePurdue
Albert OkwuegbunamMissouri
K.J. OsbornMiami
Dezmon PatmonWashington State
Jared PinkneyVanderbilt
Michael Pittman, Jr.USC
James ProcheSMU
Jalen ReagorTCU
Jared RiceFresno State
Sean RileySyracuse
Reggie Roberson, Jr.SMU
Justyn RossClemson
Henry Ruggs IIIAlabama
Laviska Shenault, Jr.Colorado
JD SpielmanNebraska
Amon-Ra St. BrownUSC
Marquez StevensonHouston
Tamorrion TerryFlorida State
Jaylen WaddleAlabama
Tylan WallaceOklahoma State
JoJo WardHawaii
Quez WatkinsSouthern Miss

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

