No. 18 had some strong words in defense of his head coach Saturday night.

Fresh off an upset win over No. 2 Georgia and sporting a bruised lip, senior tight end Foster Moreau took a stab at explaining what makes Ed Orgeron such an effective leader, and why many might not understand it.

"What is the job of a head coach? You have to think about that," Moreau said, explaining that the high paid coordinators create "incredible" gameplans that get the Tigers ready to go each week.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

Wow. Foster Moreau setting the record straight on the perception of Ed Orgeron as a head coach. #LSU pic.twitter.com/KdMvKorXDi — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) October 14, 2018

"So, what room does that leave for the head coach? He's got to make sure every Saturday that we are mentally, physically, emotionally ready to play, and he has done that every Saturday that I've been around here," Moreau continued. "It might be a different thing. It might be a a different wrinkle. He might cut practice by five minutes. But he's got an incredible game plan and he knows what he's doing."

Orgeron, with an affable personality and a gravelly, Cajun accent that can be tough to decipher by the uninitiated, is often a target of ribbing when he's thrust on the national stage. After a win over Auburn, social media was filled with Orgeron jokes.

It followed a heavy sentiment that he was not the right coach for such a high-profile job when he stepped in to fill the post left after Les Miles was fired midway through the 2016 season. Orgeron led the Tigers to a 6-2 record the rest of the way as the interim leader before being selected for the full-time gig the following offseason.

He led the team to a 10-3 record in 2017, but was heavily criticized after a stunning loss to Troy at home that set the Tigers back early in the season.

This season, however, has been far more ups than downs with a 6-1 start and wins over three top-10 teams.

"People, they just hear his accent and think, 'Oh, I mean, this guy is just rah-rah and gets people pumped on Saturdays and gets people to go on Saturdays,' but the lengths that he goes to make sure we are ready to play ... it's astounding," Moreau said. "You wouldn't believe how hard this coaching staff works if I told you."

LSU next faces Mississippi State at home before an off week, followed by a showdown with SEC foe and reigning national champion Alabama.