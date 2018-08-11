The first LSU scrimmage of preseason camp started at Tiger Stadium at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, but Ed Orgeron said that while the team went through its third down session, it started to rain and the team moved to the indoor facility.

LSU finished there, and Orgeron said afterward that he wasn't "going to tip my hand" when it came to the ongoing quarterback competition.

Here are the stats Orgeron dictated from Saturday's closed scrimmage:

Passing

• Justin McMillan 8/13, 83 yards, long of 30

• Myles Brennan 5/10, 94 yards, long of 36

• Lowell Narcisse 6/14, 122 yards, 1 touchdown, long of 40

• Joe Burrow, 7/13, 118 yards, long of 37

Rushing

• Chris Curry, 16 carries, 43 yards

• Nick Brossette, 10 carries, 36 yards

• Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 9 carries, 17 yards

Receiving

• Ja'Marr Chase, 3 receptions, 52 yards

• Derrick Dillon, 3 receptions, 41 yards

• Justin Jefferson, 3 receptions, 42 yards

• Jonathan Giles, 2 receptions 58 yards

• Nick Brossette had "a couple out of the backfield," and Terrace Marshall and Drake Davis had "long ones."

Defense

• K'Lavon Chaisson, 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and a pass breakup

• Devin White, 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 quarterback hurries

• Damon Clark, 5 1/2 tackles

• Michael Divinity, 2 sacks

Kicking

• Cole Tracy, 3/3 field goals, 1/1 from 20-30 yards, 1/1 from 40-45 yards, 1/1 from 45+

