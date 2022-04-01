Sam Dutton texted his dad, Gary, on the Sunday morning before his first start as an LSU pitcher.
The true freshman was excited for the opportunity, especially on the road against an SEC opponent.
“I get more nervous than he does,” Gary Dutton said. “Especially game three at Florida (on Sunday), but I told him to control what he can control and take one pitch at a time.”
For LSU coach Jay Johnson, it was an easy choice to give Dutton the nod after six previous relief appearances: He was one of the best pitchers Johnson had available.
“Statistically, I think his ERA was like 0.90 going into the day. I just had a lot of faith in his poise, and I think it really showed in the first inning,” Johnson said.
The first inning was Dutton’s worst of the outing. After forcing a pop up, he walked two batters, and Johnson took a mound visit.
“I think I was maybe a little too amped up, and I just needed to slow myself down,” Dutton said. “I felt like I was rushing a little bit.”
Wyatt Langford hit into a force out before Dutton drilled BT Riopelle with a pitch to load the bases, but Dutton coaxed a ground ball from Kendrick Galileo that resulted in a force out to end the inning.
Dutton didn't allow a run while giving up one hit, walking three and striking out one of the 16 batters he faced through 3⅔ innings. Fellow freshman and Alabama native Grant Taylor handled the rest of the game on the mound in the 11-2 victory.
Matt Kennedy — Dutton's baseball coach at Westbrook Christian High School in Rainbow City, Alabama — had the game pulled up on his phone while on a weekend getaway with his wife in Nashville, Tenn.
“We've almost watched every game LSU has played, just because it's cool to see," Kennedy said. "We're not a very big city, (and) our school is a very small school to go and have success.”
The last star athlete from the school was Brodie Croyle, a former Alabama quarterback from 2002-05 whose NFL career was riddled by injuries and lasted five seasons and 319 pass attempts with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dutton is a special talent, and Kennedy’s staff knew it. At a small school like Westbrook Christian, Dutton was tasked with multiple roles. When he wasn’t pitching, he was the starting center fielder.
Dutton helped his team win its first-ever state championship during his senior year without pitching or playing the outfield after the first round of the playoffs.
After Dutton tossed a shutout in the first round against Lamar County, his father called Kennedy with some news the next day: Dutton’s arm wasn’t feeling right. He eventually was diagnosed with a strained UCL.
Knowing Dutton had a collegiate career ahead of him, Kennedy thought it was best for Dutton to sit out.
So he did for the second round of the playoffs, but by the third round against Decatur Heritage he was antsy. The morning of the game, he let Kennedy know he wanted in.
“If y’all need me to run the bases, just let me know,” Dutton said.
Kennedy called on Dutton as a pinch runner in the first inning when the Warriors’ catcher reached first. He went on to score a few runs that day, and he contributed with a bat in both the semifinals and finals. Just his presence had brought stability and confidence to the team, even though he was done pitching.
When Dutton arrived at LSU, he quickly faced some of the best the Tigers had to offer.
“I throw a fastball to the inner half and Jacob Berry almost hit the Planet Fitness sign,” Dutton said. “When you're in high school, you can just kind of throw whatever pitch you want to and still get outs, but you actually have to learn how to pitch (in college), how to get runners out or hitters out or throw strikes that hitters won’t hit.”
Dutton throws a lot of four-seam fastballs, but it’s his ability to sprinkle in his deceitful breaking balls that keep hitters off balance. He doesn’t lean on one pitch more than the other, but it did take awhile for Johnson to figure out just what Dutton could do after the Tigers’ veterans pounded him in fall ball.
Johnson still isn't definitive about how he wants to use Dutton, but the freshman is prepared for anything.
“I asked him today, and he didn’t know if he was coming in relief tomorrow or starting tomorrow,” Gary Dutton said Friday. “I said to stay ready when they call your number.”