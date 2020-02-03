With two more wins this week, the LSU men's basketball team made another jump in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday morning.

LSU's wins over Alabama and Ole Miss, coupled with at least one loss by 12 teams ahead of them last Monday, caused a major reshuffling that helped the Tigers move four spots to 18th in this week's rankings.

LSU was absent from the AP poll for more than two months before the Tigers, who had won eight games in a row at the time, returned last Monday at No. 22.

After extending its winning streak to 10 with double-digit victories against Alabama and Ole Miss, LSU (17-4, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) has a two-game lead in the league race going into Wednesday night's game at Vanderbilt.

In the nationwide poll of 64 writers and broadcasters, LSU tallied 572 points Monday and checked in between No. 17 Iowa (604) and No. 19 Butler (437).

In addition to taking on Vanderbilt, Will Wade's Tigers face an important matchup with 11th-ranked Auburn in Auburn Arena on Saturday. Auburn moved up six spots after beating then-No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday.

Kentucky, which dropped to 15th this week, and Auburn are tied for second in the SEC race — two games behind defending regular-season champion LSU.

The No. 18 ranking for LSU is the Tigers' highest of the season. They were 22nd in the preseason and 23rd in the first regular-season poll on Nov. 11 poll before falling out after a two-point road loss against VCU.

LSU was ranked for 11 consecutive weeks dating to last season when the Tigers rose as high as ninth. They came in 12th in the final poll.

LSU, Auburn and Kentucky are the only SEC schools in the Top 25 this week.

Baylor, the seventh team to hold the No. 1 spot in the poll this season, remained there this week.

Baylor (19-1) extended its winning streak to 18 games with victories over Iowa State and TCU this week.

The Bears received 49 first-place votes and tallied 1,608 points to increase its hold over No. 2 Gonzaga, which received 15 first-place votes and 1,567 points.

Kansas took the other first-place vote and remained third with 1,472 points.

AP Top 25 Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

Rank Team Record Total points

1. Baylor (49), 19-1 1,608

2. Gonzaga (15), 23-1 1,567

3. Kansas (1), 18-3 1,472

4. San Diego State, 23-0 1,447

5. Louisville, 19-3 1,352

6. Dayton, 20-2 1,271

7. Duke, 18-3 1,242

8. Florida State, 18-3 1,188

9. Maryland, 17-4 999

10. Villanova, 17-4 959

11. Auburn, 19-2 926

12. Seton Hall, 16-5 900

13. West Virginia, 17-4 827

14. Oregon, 18-5 758

15. Kentucky, 16-5 660

16. Michigan State, 16-6 624

17. Iowa, 16-6 604

18. LSU, 17-4 572

19. Butler, 17-5 437

20. Illinois, 16-6 373

21. Creighton, 17-5 372

22. Penn State, 16-5 356

23. Arizona, 15-6 164

24. Colorado, 17-4 134

25. Houston, 17-4 85

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1.