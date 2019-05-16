LSU basketball's Naz Reid chose to come to Baton Rouge for everything but money.

The freshman forward currently at the NBA Combine in Chicago denied reports of receiving a $300,000 payment from coach Will Wade to attend LSU.

"It didn't happen. … There was no deal," Reid said.

It was the first public denial of any deal from Reid.

A native of Asbury Park, New Jersey, Reid also told reporters no coach at any school made him any type of financial offer and he signed with LSU because he liked the players and coaches, "not because of any money."

Reid, a Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team pick for the Tigers this season, is a projected late first-rounder by NBAdraft.net.

Rumors of Reid accepting payment to play at LSU surfaced on April 29 when a federally convicted former Arizona assistant claimed LSU coach Will Wade told him about a $300,000 deal to land Reid in a secretly recorded FBI video shown in federal court during the NCAA corruption trial.

Emanuel "Book" Richardson mentioned Wade's supposed deal while explaining recruiting battles in the Southeastern Conference in a secretly recorded conversation with a since-convicted financial manager named Munish Sood and a pair of undercover FBI agents, according to CBS Sports.

Wade's alleged boast about a six-figure deal for Reid is the third time the coach has been publicly connected with potential pay-to-play deals — which are against NCAA bylaws — during the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball.

LSU suspended Wade for more than a month after Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported leaked contents of wiretapped phone conversations between Wade and Christian Dawkins, a basketball middleman and aspiring sports agent. On the wiretap, they reportedly talk about "the Smart thing" and a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit. The latter comment appears to be a reference to LSU guard Javonte Smart, then a star player at Baton Rouge's Scotlandville High.

In another wiretapped conversation, Wade and Dawkins discussed another highly ranked high school player — Serbian center Balsa Koprivica — who ended up committing to play at Florida State.

