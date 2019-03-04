John Battle was the last LSU player to participate at the NFL combine, finishing off his showcase for scouts and coaches with the rest of safety prospects on Monday.
Battle recorded a 4.67 in the 40-yard dash, 120 inches (6 feet) in the broad jump and 29.5 inches in the vertical jump, which ranked last of the 24 participating athletes.
He did not take part in the bench press.
The 6-2, 206-pound Battle is projected as a late-round pick/priority free agent by Ric Serritella, creator of NFL Draft Bible and analyst for NFL Draft Scout, who said Battle "blends great size with physicality and intelligence" and despite "sub-par strength," he's "physical enough to play in the box."
Battle isn't "too pressed" on getting drafted, and he noted that former LSU running back Darrel Williams saw significant playing time with the Kansas City Chiefs despite signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
"My ultimate goal is to make an NFL roster," said Battle, a two-year starter at LSU who recorded 39 total tackles and three interceptions despite missing the last three games of the regular season because of injury. "It's something I've been dreaming of since I started playing."
Former LSU teammate Greedy Williams also participated at the NFL combine on Monday.