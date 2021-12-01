The word came up throughout Brian Kelly’s introduction. Every time LSU’s new football coach was asked why he left Notre Dame days before the College Football Playoff made its selections, Kelly returned to the way athletic director Scott Woodward persuaded him to take the job: a vision of alignment.

Kelly mentioned the word 10 separate times Wednesday afternoon, whether in response to a question or in his opening statement during his first news conference here. He saw alignment with the university, alignment with the administration and alignment with Woodward. Through their conversations, Kelly believed he and LSU shared similar goals.

The word underscored why the winningest coach in Notre Dame history left the only area of the country he has ever worked in to take over a program that has fallen off since winning the national championship two years ago.

“This is so much about alignment,” Kelly said. “That is what the draw is for me.”

Kelly, 60, hopes that alignment will help him accomplish what he never has: win an FBS national title. He has spent half his lifetime as a head coach and never won a championship at this level, and while Kelly never implied he couldn’t capture one at Notre Dame — the Fighting Irish reached the BCS title game after the 2012 season, and two College Football Playoffs in the past three years — he thought LSU presented another opportunity to compete.

“I came down here because I wanted to be with the best,” Kelly said. “The resources here are outstanding. It starts with the alignment, excellence, the standard of expectation. Listen, you're looked at in terms of championships here. I want that. I want to be under the bright lights. I want to be on the Broadway stage.”

Then Kelly, answering a question about how he will have to adjust to the south, raised his right hand and formed an “L” for Louisiana.

“I didn't know what this meant until today,” he said. “I know what it means today. I'm going to learn a lot more as we go. But our family, we're going to immerse ourselves into the culture of Louisiana. We're not here to change anything. We're here to get changed by it.”

No one had left Notre Dame for another school since Thomas A. Berry in 1907, and Kelly said he didn’t enter this season looking for change. But Woodward presented his vision of a program that remains near the top of college football on a yearly basis. Woodward grew up selling peanuts in Tiger Stadium. He understood what coaches have at their disposal with LSU’s facilities, resources and recruiting base. He believed Kelly could harness all of that.

“His plan to take this program to the next level is the same as ours,” Woodward said. “He's not here to taste success, he's here to sustain it.”

Woodward and Kelly sidestepped questions about the hiring process, other than Kelly saying a 45-minute conversation with Woodward solidified his belief in LSU’s commitment to the football program.

Wanting someone whose past performance suggested future success, Woodward said he liked Kelly’s record, understanding of football and leadership skills. He saw the coach with 263 career wins and lured him away, signing Kelly to a 10-year deal worth at least $100 million. Woodward didn’t worry about cultural fit, pointing out that Nick Saban and Urban Meyer won championships in the Southeastern Conference.

“We assess who we think could be successful with LSU,” Woodward said. “We have a long list that we went through. Whether it's eight, 10, 12, 15 — I couldn't tell you. But obviously, it was clear that Brian Kelly was the guy.”

Football coaches have found success at LSU, particularly over the last two decades. Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron all won national championships. But Saban didn’t stay long enough to maintain the program, and the team declined near the end of Miles and Orgeron’s tenures. LSU hopes Kelly will construct a sustainable model.

The last two days have been a whirlwind for Kelly. He finished his deal with LSU while recruiting Monday in California, flew back to briefly say goodbye to his team at Notre Dame and then flew down to Baton Rouge, where he ate red tailed grouper at Gino’s Restaurant the night he landed.

Kelly now will have to focus on assembling his staff, which he described as a fluid process because of Notre Dame and LSU’s postseason games; finish the 2022 recruiting class; and evaluate a team he admitted he doesn’t yet know much about.

All of that will come in the weeks and months ahead. But Kelly believes he and LSU will remain aligned throughout the process, leading to sustained success.

Asked whether playing in the SEC influenced his decision, Kelly said it had nothing to do with that.

“If LSU did not have the alignment and the leadership and the people and the desire for excellence, the SEC doesn't really matter to me,” Kelly said. “When you get this university, LSU, with the leadership that it has and the cohesiveness of leadership across the board and it's in the SEC? Ding, ding, ding!”