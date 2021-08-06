LSU's football team kicks off preseason practice on Friday afternoon. Coach Ed Orgeron will then give his first preseason press conference.

The team is less than a month out from its first game on Sept. 4 against UCLA. They'll be trying to return to championship contention and improve on last year's 5-5 record.

Practice starts at 4 p.m. Friday. Orgeron will then speak at 6:45 p.m.

Follow updates from reporter Wilson Alexander below

