LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, given annually to the nation's most versatile player in major college football, the award announced Thursday afternoon.
The 5-foot-9, 212-pound Edwards-Helaire is the presumptive starter for the 2019 season, and he is the team's returning leading rusher with 146 carries for 658 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.
Edwards-Helaire also ranked No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference with 90 all-purpose yards per game, and he averaged 24.5 yards per kickoff return, which ranked fifth in the SEC. He also had 11 catches for 96 yards.
The Catholic High grad is one of 44 players named to the Hornung preseason watch list, and he was also named to the Maxwell Award (nation's player of the year) watch list along with quarterback Joe Burrow.
The Hornung Award has been awarded since 2010, and former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham is the only player in school history to have won the award.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences lead the award with eight players each on the watch list, and the American Athletic Conference and the SEC both have five.
Edwards-Helaire, who ranked 20th in the SEC in rushing last season, leads an LSU backfield that returns two contributing members. Senior Lanard Fournette had 12 carries for 106 yards in 2018, and redshirt freshman Chris Curry had eight carries for two yards in four games.
2019 Paul Hornung watch list selections
Salvon Ahmed, Washington
LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan
Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
Raheem Blackshear, Rutgers
Lynn Bowden, Jr., Kentucky
Britain Covey, Utah
Ashtyn Davis, Cal
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
Darryton Evans, App State
Maurice Ffrench, Pittsburgh
KJ Hamler, Penn State
Travell Harris, Washington State
Connor Heyward, Michigan State
Darnay Holmes, UCLA
Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Jason Huntley, New Mexico State
Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
Wesley Kennedy, III, Georgia Southern
Adrian Killins, Jr. UCF
Javon Leake, Maryland
John Lovett, Baylor
Kirk Merritt, Arkansas State
Tra Minter, South Alabama
Rondale Moore, Purdue
Dazz Newsome, North Carolina
Jamal Parker, Kent State
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
James Proche, SMU
Jalen Reagor, TCU
Joe Reed, Virginia
Sean Riley, Syracuse
Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State
Laviska Shenault, Jr., Colorado
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
JD Spielman, Nebraska
Marquez Stevenson, Houston
Keylon Stokes, Tulsa
Kadarius Toney, Florida
DeAndre Torrey, North Texas
AJ Turner, South Carolina
Tyler Vaughns, USC
Juwan Washington, San Diego State
Avery Williams, Boise State
Isaiah Wright, Temple