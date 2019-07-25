lsugeorgiafootball0204.101418 bf
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) takes off for a long run to set up LSU's first touchdown as the Georgia defense gives chase during the first half of LSU's game against Georgia in Tiger Stadium Saturiday Oct. 13, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, given annually to the nation's most versatile player in major college football, the award announced Thursday afternoon.

The 5-foot-9, 212-pound Edwards-Helaire is the presumptive starter for the 2019 season, and he is the team's returning leading rusher with 146 carries for 658 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. 

Edwards-Helaire also ranked No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference with 90 all-purpose yards per game, and he averaged 24.5 yards per kickoff return, which ranked fifth in the SEC. He also had 11 catches for 96 yards.

The Catholic High grad is one of 44 players named to the Hornung preseason watch list, and he was also named to the Maxwell Award (nation's player of the year) watch list along with quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Hornung Award has been awarded since 2010, and former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham is the only player in school history to have won the award.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences lead the award with eight players each on the watch list, and the American Athletic Conference and the SEC both have five.

Edwards-Helaire, who ranked 20th in the SEC in rushing last season, leads an LSU backfield that returns two contributing members. Senior Lanard Fournette had 12 carries for 106 yards in 2018, and redshirt freshman Chris Curry had eight carries for two yards in four games.

2019 Paul Hornung watch list selections

Salvon Ahmed, Washington

LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Raheem Blackshear, Rutgers

Lynn Bowden, Jr., Kentucky

Britain Covey, Utah

Ashtyn Davis, Cal

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Darryton Evans, App State

Maurice Ffrench, Pittsburgh

KJ Hamler, Penn State

Travell Harris, Washington State

Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Darnay Holmes, UCLA

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Jason Huntley, New Mexico State

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

Wesley Kennedy, III, Georgia Southern

Adrian Killins, Jr. UCF

Javon Leake, Maryland

John Lovett, Baylor

Kirk Merritt, Arkansas State

Tra Minter, South Alabama

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Dazz Newsome, North Carolina

Jamal Parker, Kent State

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

James Proche, SMU

Jalen Reagor, TCU

Joe Reed, Virginia

Sean Riley, Syracuse

Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State

Laviska Shenault, Jr., Colorado

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

JD Spielman, Nebraska

Marquez Stevenson, Houston

Keylon Stokes, Tulsa

Kadarius Toney, Florida

DeAndre Torrey, North Texas

AJ Turner, South Carolina

Tyler Vaughns, USC

Juwan Washington, San Diego State

Avery Williams, Boise State

Isaiah Wright, Temple

