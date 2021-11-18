Freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier won't play again this season to maintain his redshirt status, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday evening.
Nussmeier had played in four games this year, completing 50.9% of his passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He played the majority of LSU's 16-13 overtime loss to Arkansas last weekend as LSU evaluated the position.
If Nussmeier had appeared in one game, he would have burned his redshirt. Orgeron gave Nussmeier and his family the choice of playing as a backup to sophomore Max Johnson the next two games or keeping the extra year of eligibility.
Freshman walk-on Matt O'Dowd will be LSU's backup quarterback against UL-Monroe this weekend and Texas A&M in the regular season finale.
"Garrett is not going to play," Orgeron said. "Max is our starter. Garrett's going to take the redshirt year. If something comes up, Matt O'Dowd is going to have to go in."