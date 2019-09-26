ATHENS, Ga. — A performance for the record books by Emma Grace Goldman (16 saves) and an equalizer by freshman Maddie Moreau in the 86th minute earned the LSU soccer team a 1-1 draw against Georgia on Thursday night at Turner Soccer Complex as the teams battled for a full 110 minutes.
The Bulldogs (4-4-2, 0-1-1) came out hot with the game's eight first shots, one of which found the back of the net the fourth minute when Reagan Glisson headed the cross home from Katie Ralys.
Moreau cashed in LSU’s best opportunity of the second half after Marlena Cutura played her in behind Georgia’s backline. Facing a one-on-one with Georgia’s keeper, Moreau slid her shot to the left of the dashing keeper and found the back of the net for her first career goal.