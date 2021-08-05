LSU’s football team returns to the field for the beginning of preseason practice Friday afternoon trying to return to championship contention and prove last year’s 5-5 record wasn't the beginning of a downward trend within the program.

As the Tigers start camp, these are 10 things to monitor in the month leading up to the first game Sept. 4 against UCLA.

1. Does Max Johnson look the part?

Once expected to compete for the starting job throughout preseason practice, Johnson became LSU’s quarterback after Myles Brennan broke his left arm earlier this week while preparing for a fishing trip. The injury required surgery Tuesday morning, and while the timeline for Brennan’s recovery remains unclear, Johnson will enter the season as LSU’s starter.

Brennan’s injury immediately affects the Tigers' depth, but his absence will give Johnson extra first-team reps, more opportunities to establish connections with receivers and time to work with new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz. All of that could help Johnson throughout his sophomore year.

2. Will the players and new coaches mesh?

Though Johnson’s development will draw plenty of attention, perhaps nothing else will determine the course of LSU’s season as much as its new coaches. Ed Orgeron overhauled his staff during the offseason, hiring six new assistants, including both an offensive and defensive coordinator.

It can be difficult to compete for a championship after undergoing so much change, and LSU saw last season with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini what can happen when a team and coach don’t fit. The players will have to understand and execute the new schemes for LSU to win.

Myles Brennan broke left arm while preparing for a fishing trip, LSU quarterback's father says LSU quarterback Myles Brennan broke his left arm Sunday night as he prepared for a fishing trip in Grand Isle during his final week off before…

3. Can someone emerge at running back?

Ever since John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price arrived three years ago, LSU has waited for them to break out. The duo spent a year behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, then last season they both averaged less than 50 yards per game. Can this be the year? Orgeron has said LSU needs to run the ball, and he wants the juniors to assert themselves. If they do not, look for freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Godwin.

4. Who become the backup linemen?

Orgeron quickly mentioned this when asked earlier this week on WNXX-FM, 104.5 what he’ll focus on now that LSU has settled its quarterback competition.

The Tigers initially brought back all five starting offensive linemen, then left tackle Dare Rosenthal transferred to Kentucky this summer. Redshirt junior Cameron Wire will take Rosenthal’s spot, leaving LSU without an experienced backup along the line — a potential issue if the starters suffer any injuries.

Orgeron wants to see who emerges in those second-team roles, not only for depth this season but the future of the offensive line. He mentioned redshirt sophomore Anthony Bradford and freshman Garrett Dellinger as possibilities.

5. What receivers will start alongside Kayshon Boutte?

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

LSU has a deep group of wide receivers, but no one has cemented themselves as a starter other than sophomore Kayshon Boutte, a potential star after leading the team with 735 yards last season — a Southeastern Conference-record 308 of them in the season finale against Ole Miss.

Opposite Boutte, the second and third spots are wide open. Redshirt junior Jaray Jenkins could secure one of them. Sophomore Koy Moore might take the other. LSU also signed four highly-rated wide receivers in its latest recruiting class — Chris Hilton, Malik Nabers, Deion Smith and Brian Thomas Jr. Senior Jontre Kirklin and junior Trey Palmer will push for playing time as well. Expect plenty of rotation early on.

6. How will the linebackers shake out?

Entering camp, linebacker is one of the most intriguing position battles on the field.

LSU brought in Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr. and No. 1 junior college linebacker Navonteque Strong to assuage its concerns about the group. It also has junior Damone Clark, who remains heavily in the mix despite a shaky 2020 season, and redshirt sophomore Micah Baskerville, who will return after missing spring practice because of academic issues. Jared Small and promising sophomore Josh White are factors, too. All of them could push for playing time.

Max Johnson named LSU's starting quarterback as Myles Brennan undergoes surgery With Myles Brennan injured, coach Ed Orgeron said LSU will start sophomore Max Johnson, ending the quarterback competition that would have taken place between Brennan and Johnson throughout preseason camp.

7. Can Daronte Jones improve the defense?

LSU’s new defensive coordinator inherited a group that struggled throughout the 2020 season, allowing 492 yards per game. Many of the issues stemmed from schemes that created miscommunication and missed assignments across the defense, especially in the secondary. Orgeron thinks LSU fixed the issues with the new coaches. Under Jones, who also oversees defensive backs, LSU will primarily play a 4-2-5 scheme with more zone coverage.

8. Who starts at safety?

Both safety spots may feature new starters this season. Junior Jay Ward, a former cornerback, emerged as one of the highlights of spring practice when he changed positions, and LSU added Georgia transfer Major Burns. Orgeron said last week Burns “probably has the best chance to start for us.” The Tigers also signed top-100 safeties Sage Ryan and Derrick Davis Jr., and experienced senior Todd Harris Jr. remains in the mix.

+4 How does LSU look heading into preseason camp? We take a position-by-position look The 2021 LSU Tigers approach a new season, perhaps the last for a 14-game Southeastern Conference before Texas and Oklahoma arrive, by trying …

9. What freshmen will secure playing time?

The most obvious one is five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, the highest-rated player in LSU’s signing class. Smith impressed throughout spring practice as an early enrollee, and though defensive line may be one of LSU’s deepest areas, Smith could push the upperclassmen.

Orgeron has also highlighted four-star freshman Bryce Langston when discussing the defensive line. And, of course, there are the freshmen we’ve already mentioned, particularly at safety and wide receiver.

10. Does Derek Stingley Jr. carve out an offensive role?

The idea of playing offense and defense has always floated around All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and Orgeron said earlier this week on WWL-FM, 105.3 the junior will get a chance to play on offense during preseason practice. If the audition goes well, Orgeron said Stingley may get five to 10 offensive touches per game.