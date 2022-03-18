KIYA JOHNSON, Junior, LSU
Injuries limited Johnson to being an all-arounder just three times. She has perfect 10s on floor and beam and is a threat for titles in both.
HALEIGH BRYANT, Sophomore, LSU
Bryant is the nation’s top vaulter with three 10s and a 9.96 season average. She’s been a stellar all-rounder, too, with three straight 39.700s or better.
SUNI LEE, Freshman, Auburn
The 2021 Olympic all-around gold medalist is a shoo-in for SEC gymnast of the year. She ranks first or second nationally in all-around, beam and bars.
RAENA WORLEY, Junior, Kentucky
Her team competes in the first session so it’s basically out of the running, but Worley is a contender for the all-around title, ranking third nationally.
TRINITY THOMAS, Senior, Florida
A one-time recruiting lean to LSU, Thomas has five perfect 10s this season and ranks third nationally on beam and fourth on bars and vault.