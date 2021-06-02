The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot was released Wednesday, with a significant Louisiana flavor among its 217 player and coaching nominees.

Former LSU running back and current running backs coach Kevin Faulk made the list, as did former Tiger linebacker Bradie James. Also on the ballot is former Catholic High and Florida State star running back Warrick Dunn, former Saints kicker Morten Andersen and former Saints running back Reggie Bush.

Ballots went out Wednesday to 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current College Football hall of famers, with a voting deadline of June 25. The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be announced in January and enshrined Dec. 6, 2022.

In addition, the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be enshrined Dec. 7 in Las Vegas. Former LSU defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey, elected in 2020, and former Saints running back Darren Sproles of Kansas State, elected in 2021, will be honored then.

Eligibility criteria for the College Football Hall of Fame includes being a first-team All-American and having played within the past 50 years (since 1972). Current professional coaches and players are not eligible until retirement.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.47 million people have played college football and only 1,038 have been inducted,” said Steve Hatchell, National Football Foundation President and CEO, in the ballot news release.

Here’s a look at the bios of the former LSU, Louisiana and Saints players on this year’s ballot:

• Morten Andersen, Michigan State, kicker: First-team All-American in 1981 who left as the Big Ten’s all-time leader with 45 field goals. The former Saints kicker was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

• Larry Burton, Purdue, wide receiver: The former Saint was a first-team All-American in 1974.

• Reggie Bush, Southern California, running back: The former Saint and two-time All-American is on the ballot despite having his 2005 Heisman Trophy vacated because of NCAA violations. A first-time nominee, Bush became eligible after his 10-year ban from being associated with USC ended in 2020.

“That was good enough for us,” Hatchell told The Associated Press.

• Warrick Dunn, Florida State, running back: The former Catholic star was a first-team All-American in 1996 and the first FSU player with 1,000 yards rushing in three straight seasons.

• Kevin Faulk, LSU, running back: Faulk earned first-team All-American honors in 1998 as an all-purpose player, leaving LSU fourth in NCAA history with 6,833 all-purpose yards. LSU hired Faulk as its running backs coach in February 2020.

• Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh, running back: The late Saint was a consensus first-team All-American in 1987 when he led the nation in rushing.

• Bradie James, LSU, linebacker: A 2002 first-team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete, James ranks second in school history with 418 career tackles.

• Ashley Ambrose, Mississippi Valley State, defensive back: The New Orleans native and former Saint was a 1991 first-team All-American and led the nation in punt returns as a senior.

• Roger Carr, Louisiana Tech, wide receiver: A two-time first-team All-American in 1972-73, he led Tech to the 1973 NCAA Division II national title.

• Matt Dunigan, Louisiana Tech, quarterback: A 1982 first-team All-American, he led the Southland Conference in total offense from 1980-82.

• Jahri Evans, Bloomsburg, offensive lineman: The former Saint was a first-team All-American in 2005.

• Terry Schmidt, Ball State, defensive back: This former Saint earned first-team All-American honors in 1973.

• Maxie Lambright, Louisiana Tech, coach: Led the Bulldogs to three straight NCAA Division II national titles from 1972-74 and won seven Southland titles during his tenure (1967-78).