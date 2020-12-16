LSU has announced the signing of its first offensive skill player.

Jack Bech, a four-star wide receiver/tight end from St. Thomas More, officially signed with the Tigers Wednesday morning. He's the state's No. 11 overall recruit, according to 247Sports, and he's the nation's No. 57 wide receiver.

Bech is part of a St. Thomas More team that is 9-0 and facing De La Salle in the Division II state championship on Dec. 28 in Turpin Stadium.

ABOUT JACK BECH

FROM : Lafayette; St. Thomas More

: Lafayette; St. Thomas More POSITION : wide receiver

: wide receiver MEASURABLES : 6-2, 215 pounds

: 6-2, 215 pounds COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 348 nationally; No. 57 at position; No. 11 in Louisiana

