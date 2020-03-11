NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that the upcoming Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments will take place without fans. Only "essential staff and limited family attendance" can attend the events due to concerns following the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The tournament games will still be televised, Emmert told the Associated Press, and other media will still be allowed into the arena. How much media access there will be, Emmert said, is still being determined.
The 68-team field for the men's tournament is scheduled to be announced Sunday, and games are scheduled to begin Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order earlier Wednesday that barred fans from attending the tournament's "First Four" play-in games in Dayton and the first and second rounds in Cleveland.
The 64-team women's tournament field will be revealed Monday, and the first round will be played on various campus sites on March 20 and 21.
The edict presumably includes the NCAA's signature Final Four events. The Women's Final Four is scheduled for April 3-5 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, and the Men's Final Four is scheduled for April 4 and 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," Emmert said in the statement. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes."
"We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families," he added. "Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."
Emmert's statement came moments after the NCAA's COVID-19 Advisory Panel released a statement that recommended that sporting events "take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance."
"This protects our players, employees, and fans," the advisory panel said in a statement.
The new virus, COVID-19, is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes viruses that cause common colds and others that result in more serious illnesses, such as SARS and MERS.
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials said they believe it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.
Emmert also said the NCAA was considering moving the men's Final Four to a smaller arena. If the women's Final Four were to be relocated, or if fans were barred from attending, it could be a considerable blow to New Orleans tourism.
Jay Cicero, CEO of the New Orleans Sports Foundation, said in November that he expected the 2020 Final Four to generate more than $50 million in economic impact — an estimate he felt was conservative.
The 2013 Final Four generated "more than $40 million," Cicero said.
Mark Romig, the Chief Marking Officer for New Orleans & Company (the city's official marking organization for the local tourism industry), said barring fans, changing locations, or cancelling the event entirely could create a substantial impact.
"This really hits home for how much impact the hospitality business has on our economy," Romig said. "We've got restaurants, retailers, hotels that are dependent on visitors coming into the city and the ripple effect it has on the thousands of men and women who make the hospitality industry their careers is enormous."
The NCAA's decision comes while most conference tournaments are taking place, and several leagues have announced they are taking similar action at their events.
The Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament was scheduled to begin Wednesday at 6 p.m. with a game between Georgia and Ole Miss, followed by another game between Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
The SEC announced that league officials are aware of the NCAA's decision and that those two games "will continue as regularly scheduled."
"We are evaluating plans for the remainder of the tournament," the statement said. "More to come."
Three confirmed cases of coronavirus turned up in Nashville over the weekend, which provoked the SEC to take health precautions within its league tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
The health precautions included placing additional hand sanitizers at various spots of the arena, and using hospital grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms, game balls, benches, band and cheerleader seating areas.
The SEC also announced Tuesday that it will be limiting locker room access at the men's basketball tournament to "student-athletes, coaches and other essential team personnel."
Media members will be able to talk with coaches and select athletes during news conferences, the SEC said, and an additional "separate controlled auxiliary space near the press conference room for a limited number of additional post-game interviews" will be provided.
The Big Ten Conference announced that attendance to its men's basketball tournament will be restricted to "student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams."
The same restrictions, the Big Ten said in a statement, apply to all further winter and spring sport competitions.
In the most drastic measure, the Ivy League announced Wednesday that all spring sporting events and practices would be cancelled through the end of the academic year, and the winter teams that are still in competition would make individual decisions on whether or not they wanted to continue postseason play.
The Mid-American Conference announced on Tuesday that fans would be barred from its men's and women's basketball tournament games at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The men's tournament began on Monday, and the women's tournament started Wednesday.
The Big West Conference also will bar fans from its tournament games at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, which begin Thursday.
As the national decisions sweep across the country, Louisiana academic and athletic officials are making their own plans amid the coronavirus spread.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana rose to 13 by Wednesday afternoon, and Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency.
LSU officials said Wednesday that they are discouraging students from travel during spring break, but, since the school said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at LSU, "most events are still being held as planned."
"However, we are closely monitoring this situation, which is constantly changing," the school said in a statement, "and are looking at all upcoming large-scale events and will communicate any cancellations to you as soon as we know them."
LSU began spring football on Saturday, and in the upcoming weekend, the school's baseball, beach volleyball, gymnastics, softball, tennis, and track & field programs all have events scheduled.
In gymnastics, No. 5 LSU will host Arizona State on Friday at 7:30 p.m., the final event before the SEC championship, and the conference has said it will take similar health precautions at the at the gymnastics championships in Duluth, Georgia, on March 21 as it plans on using at the men's basketball tournament.
LSU's football spring game is scheduled for April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Southern's campus.
Tulane announced that it has suspended in-person classes for the rest of the semester, and the athletic department announced that attendance to all athletic events starting Friday will be limited to "student-athletes, immediate family of competing student-athletes, officials, athletic staff personnel and media."
The St. Patrick's Day Classic run in Metairie was also canceled amid coronavirus concerns.
Kent State became the first FBS program to cancel the remainder of its spring football practices due to the coronavirus outbreak. Michigan's athletic department announced Wednesday that it has cancelled its spring football game, also set for April 18, due to coronavirus concerns.
The Sun Belt Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments are already underway. The first and second round games are being played at 16 campus sites, none in Louisiana, and the semifinals and finals are scheduled to be played in the Smoothie King Center on Saturday and Sunday.
Sun Belt officials said nothing has been decided yet on whether plans will change to coronavirus concerns.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that both its men's and women's basketball tournaments will be restricted to "essential staff and limited family attendance" at Bartow Arena in Birmingham on Friday and Saturday.
The tournaments will be closed to the general public.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans has and will always serve as the guiding principle for any decisions we make here at the Southwestern Athletic Conference," league commissioner Charles McClelland said in a statement.
The University of New Orleans announced that, effective Friday, all UNO's home athletics events will be limited to coaches, athletes, essential personnel, officials and members of the media.
The school also announced that all its games will be streamed on the athletic department's official website, free of charge.
"These measures were taken with the thought of prioritizing the health and well-being of our student-athletes and campus community," the school said in a statement.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that executive director Eddie Bonine spoke with members of the school board association and health officials, and the association has decided to not yet alter its policies.
"Until schools start to cancel classes, we'll continue on with the games with fans," Hoyt said in a statement. "Our stance is to be proactive, rather than reactive."
This story will be updated
Advocate sports reporters Robin Fambrough, Amie Just and Ted Lewis contributed to this report.