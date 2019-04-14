Will Wade was reinstated as the LSU men's basketball coach on Sunday night, ending a 37-day suspension.

Wade's suspension began on March 8 after he declined to meet with LSU about Yahoo Sports and ESPN reports regarding wiretapped phone calls with federally convicted middleman Christian Dawkins.

The media outlets reported that Wade was heard talking about a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit believed to be LSU guard Javonte Smart.

All the key dates in the drawn-out saga are broken down below:

Oct. 16: Yahoo Sports and SI.com report Wade’s name came up in a New York courtroom concerning FBI wiretaps during the wire fraud and conspiracy trial of recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins and two others.

Oct. 17: At Southeastern Conference media days, Wade proclaims he’s “never, ever, done business of any kind” with Dawkins.

Feb. 25: A Yahoo Sports report says Wade will be subpoenaed to testify as a defense witness in the bribery trial of Dawkins, which is set to begin April 22.

March 7: Yahoo and ESPN report Wade is heard talking on a wiretap about a “strong-ass offer” for a recruit believed to be current LSU guard Javonte Smart.

March 8: Wade is suspended indefinitely by school officials after declining to talk with them about the reports and assistant coach Tony Benford is named the team’s interim head coach.

In a joint statement announcing the suspension, LSU athletic director Joe Alleva and university president F. King Alexander say the reports “are without question concerning to all of us.”

March 8: Wade texts a statement in which he says that the phone calls “do not begin to tell the full story” and asks “everyone to withhold their judgment until the record is complete.”

March 9: Smart, who is reported to be the player Wade is talking about on the wiretaps, is held out of LSU’s game with Vanderbilt that clinches the SEC regular-season title. Wade watches from his home with the volume turned off.

March 13: In a meeting with The Advocate’s editorial board, LSU officials emphasize that Wade will remain suspended until he meets with them to address the allegations made against him.

March 14: Wade issues a statement in which he asks for his job back and professing his “love for LSU and everything it stands for.” He adds that he doesn’t “believe it is appropriate for me to be relieved of my duties.”

March 15: Two hours before LSU’s opening game in the SEC tournament, Smart is allowed by university and NCAA officials to suit up and play.

After the game, Smart is asked by a Yahoo reporter if he knows about the offer Wade allegedly made on the wiretap. “No, sir, I have nothing to do with that.”

April 4: Sports Illustrated reports Wade has hired Chicago attorney Steven Thompson, who has represented other coaches in dealings with the NCAA. The report suggests it could signal the beginning of the end of the stalemate between Wade and the school.

April 11: School officials confirm that a meeting with Wade, LSU officials and NCAA investigators will take place the next day.

April 12: No information comes out of the meeting as LSU sends out an 11-word text saying no decisions had been made on Wade.

April 14: Saying that their coach has answered the questions they wanted answers to, Wade is reinstated by Alleva with the approval of Alexander.