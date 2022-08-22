LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte was named preseason first-team All-American on Monday by The Associated Press, despite having missed the final seven games of last season with an ankle injury.
Boutte, now a junior, has appeared to be back at full speed in preseason camp.
At the time of his injury, the acrobatic receiver ranked among the national leaders in several receiving categories.
In six games last season, Boutte caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns. He caught at least one TD pass in LSU’s first five games last year, including three against UCLA in the season opener.
It was the continuation of the latter part of Boutte's freshman year, when he set the Southeastern Conference single-game receiving record with 308 yards and three TDs on 14 receptions in a wild 53-48 win over Ole Miss in the season finale.
Boutte was the only LSU player named to the first or second team.
Alabama led the way with four first-team selections, including quarterback Bryce Young and star linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks — an LSU transfer — as first-team selections.
The AP preseason All-America team was selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters and released Monday.
Alabama's four first-teamers and six players on the two teams overall were the most for any school.
Ohio State was second behind Alabama with three first-team selections and five players overall.
Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were all selected to the first team. C.J. Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last year, is the second-team quarterback. Tackle Dawand Jones made the second-team offensive line.
Defending national champion and No. 3 Georgia had three players picked to the first-team: tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Nolan Smith made the second-team at edge rusher.
In a sign of college football's new era of loosened transfer rules, seven players selected to the two teams have transferred in their college careers, including Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and Ricks (LSU) from Alabama.
Southern California receiver Jordan Addison, the Biletnikoff Award winner at Pitt in 2021, was a first-team selection.
Transfers joining Gibbs on the second-team were Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence (UL); Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika (LSU); Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph (Northwestern); and Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (South Carolina).
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Bryce Young, junior, Alabama
RB: Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.
T: Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.
G: Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.
C: Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.
TE: Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.
WR: Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.
AP: Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.
K: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.
Defense
Edge: Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.
DL: Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.
LB: Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.
CB: Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.
S: Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.
DB: Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.
P: Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.
RB: Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.
T: Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.
G: O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.
C: John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.
TE: Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.
WR: Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.
AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama
K: Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri
Defense
Edge: Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.
DL: Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.
LB: Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.
CB: Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.
S: Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.
DB: Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.
P: Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.