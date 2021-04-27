BR.lsubeachvolleyball.041121 HS 962.JPG
With Selection Sunday five days away, the LSU beach volleyball team is ranked No. 4 in the American Volleyball Coaches association poll released Tuesday.

Eight teams will be invited to Gulf Shores, Alabama, to compete at the NCAA championship. Ranked in the top four all season, LSU is expected to have its name called Sunday.

The championship is set May 7-9 and the tournament will have a double-elimination format. All matches will air live on the ESPN family of networks.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public ticket sales and media will not be allowed on site for the championship. 

AVCA poll

1. USC (16)

2. UCLA

3. Florida State

4. LSU

5. Loyola Marymount

6. Cal Poly

7. TCU

8. Arizona

9. Stanford

10. Grand Canyon

11. Cal

12. FAU

13. Pepperdine

14. FIU

15. Hawai'i

16. South Carolina

17. Georgia State

18. Long Beach State

19. Stetson

20. North Florida

