With Selection Sunday five days away, the LSU beach volleyball team is ranked No. 4 in the American Volleyball Coaches association poll released Tuesday.
Eight teams will be invited to Gulf Shores, Alabama, to compete at the NCAA championship. Ranked in the top four all season, LSU is expected to have its name called Sunday.
The championship is set May 7-9 and the tournament will have a double-elimination format. All matches will air live on the ESPN family of networks.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public ticket sales and media will not be allowed on site for the championship.
AVCA poll
1. USC (16)
2. UCLA
3. Florida State
4. LSU
5. Loyola Marymount
6. Cal Poly
7. TCU
8. Arizona
9. Stanford
10. Grand Canyon
11. Cal
12. FAU
13. Pepperdine
14. FIU
15. Hawai'i
16. South Carolina
17. Georgia State
18. Long Beach State
19. Stetson
20. North Florida