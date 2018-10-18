The Unique Gents of East Nashville made note of the young linebacker with the infectious smile.

The nonprofit group, which mentors young men in its community, had been serving post-game meals for the East Nashville High football team, and its members knew there wasn’t much to smile about during the 2015 season.

The Eagles were winless through four games, losing by a combined score of 104-41. The team finished the season 3-8, and yet, its starting middle linebacker, Jacob Phillips, maintained a positive and polite demeanor.

“Win or loss, you begin to see a person’s character and their personality,” said Ricky Cole, president of the Unique Gents. “It was always, ‘Yes sir’ and ‘no sir.’ (Phillips) would come up in our individual meetings: ‘OK, did you notice this kid right there?’”

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Phillips was easy to notice. Soon, he would use his combination of size and strength to record over 200 tackles in two seasons of varsity football, ascend to the No. 1 inside linebacker recruit in the nation by 247Sports, play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, and be named Tennessee’s Mr. Football — the state’s high school equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Phillips would become even more noticeable in Baton Rouge: the true sophomore with a physique that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron would say “looks like Tarzan”; the starting inside linebacker who kicked off a surprising season by returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in a 33-17 thumping of No. 8 Miami; the team’s third-leading tackler, whose absence, due to injury, would factor into a loss at Florida, and whose presence would factor into defending Mississippi State’s rushing attack.

But before all that, Phillips was one of the younger leaders in an organization that mentored the youth of his community.

“Jacob was automatically the type of person we knew we could use,” Cole said.

'They could be doing more'

To understand the Unique Gents, you must go back to the early 1970s — back when Cole played quarterback for East Nashville along with James Threalkill, a Nashville artist who played at Vanderbilt, and Ricci Gardner, who was an All-American track athlete at Tennessee.

As freshmen, the group of friends spent most of their time at the local community center with the rest of the kids from the neighborhood.

“We weren’t troublesome men,” Cole said. “We had a lot of down time. We became good at ping pong and pool.”

Cole said Edward Mullins, the assistant director of the community center, noticed how often the kids were coming around and remarked to the rest of the center’s staff: They could be doing more.

Mullins had already formed a relationship with the kids by playing basketball with them, Cole said, and he knew each of them and their families.

“It wasn’t very hard for him to convince us: ‘Hey, let’s put a club together,’” Cole said.

Soon, a group of 25 to 30 young men, which Mullins called ‘Unique Gents,’ partnered up with local organizations to hand out flyers and help load and unload materials at food drives.

They put on talent shows at the community center, performing dances and songs by The Temptations and The Jackson 5, which raised money for summer trips to Cincinnati to watch Reds baseball games. They delivered Thanksgiving meals to the homeless.

“It was just something that we looked back on and were thankful for,” Cole said.

The club dwindled and dissolved as its members graduated high school, and its memory laid dormant for a few decades.

Then, in 2003, Cole and the other members organized a reunion with Mullins. It would be held back in East Nashville.

“Everybody had already been contacted, the date had been set and everything,” Cole said. “And (Mullins) passed. He was still working at the community center when he had the heart attack.”

The reunion was held without Mullins. The friends shared their memories of him, how he had led them into service that had changed their community. They spoke of how their community had changed again.

“We decided that we wanted to come back together,” Cole said.

'He never meets a stranger'

Jacob Phillips was predisposed to two parts of life: athletics and service.

As soon as Phillips could walk, his father, Derrick, said, he demonstrated good balance and motor skills, and he was never afraid to catch or throw a ball. Phillips was self-motivated, his mother, Tami, said, and she recalled the weeks leading up to middle school basketball tryouts, when Phillips mowed through his homework, so he could go out in the driveway and teach himself how to dribble and shoot layups.

Phillips and his older brother, Joshua, attended community outreach programs with their parents — a commitment to service that Derrick said stems from their Christian faith.

“God said love him first, then love each other as you love yourself,” he said. “You have to give others what you desire for yourself.”

It’s a character trait that East Nashville head football coach Brian Waite said he noticed when Phillips transferred into the program as a junior. Phillips had started high school at Beech High — 20 miles outside of town.

“One of the most friendly, most kind people,” Waite said. “He stepped into the program, adopted our ways and became a part of the team immediately — rose as a leader.”

Phillips was centered at linebacker, but Waite said he also played tight end, running back and “was a great lead blocker” at fullback. The Eagles steadily improved in 2016, going 4-7 with a 35-0 win over Greenbrier High in which Phillips returned both a fumble and an interception for touchdowns.

On campus, Waite noticed Phillips’ interactions with other students, including a special needs student who Waite routinely saw Phillips giving high-fives.

“He never meets a stranger,” Waite said. “He’s very giving, willing to share himself. He’s a servant leader, and a little bashful of those things.”

When Waite became the head coach at East Nashville in 2011, he was approached by the second coming of the Unique Gents. Among other outreach programs, they wanted to mentor the players at their alma mater.

At first, Waite allowed the gents to speak to his teams. Gradually, their volunteer services grew to the point where they were providing post-game meals on Friday nights.

Phillips, Cole said, was not the “high-risk kid” that needed mentoring. No, instead, Cole said “we saw things in him that we needed.”

“A lot of times, kids won’t listen to us,” Cole said. “They need someone more their age. Jacob was a kid we thought could talk to the kids if we had certain types of activities.”

They shared their idea with Waite, who asked Phillips if he wanted to be a Unique Gent.

“Once he did that, Jacob was very willing to help,” Cole said. “There were so many things we could use him for.”

Phillips visited with middle school and elementary school students at the organization's seminars, Cole said, easily building relationships with kids the older volunteers couldn’t.

“Jacob was probably just smiling,” Cole said. “I think that’s it. That smile is what drew me to him. He had this infectious smile that was just calming. I really don’t know what else to say.”

Cole remembered a certain 12-year-old whose parents weren’t in his life and lived with his great-aunt.

“The only person he would listen to was Jacob,” Cole said. “He looked up to him. Well, the young kid turned out OK.”

Left with a blessing

After Phillips’ senior season; after the recruiting trips from Oregon to Alabama; after the verbal commitment to Oklahoma and the flip to LSU months before signing day, the Unique Gents held a summer banquet.

The gents hold the banquet every June, honoring the life of Mullins. Oftentimes it’s at East Park — the community center where it all began.

And in June of 2017, the Unique Gents had prepared a special award for Phillips, Cole said, “to let him know how we felt about him.”

Only, Phillips was unable to attend.

Tennessee’s Mr. Football was already bound for Louisiana, moving into the campus where he’d play 12 games as a true freshman.

How could the gents have any feeling but reverence? They themselves had in their own time left East Nashville in pursuit of their own lives.

The group keeps in contact with Phillips, and they have their own group text that buzzes constantly every Saturday when the Tigers are on national television.

“The thing about it is, when someone like that leaves, they have to leave with your blessings,” Cole said. “And certainly, of course Jacob did.”

