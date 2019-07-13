SEC Media Days Football

LSU coach Ed Orgeron speaks during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Monday, July 16, 2018.

 AP PHOTO BY JOHN AMIS

DAY-BY-DAY SCHEDULE

MONDAY

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

Missouri

1:45-2 p.m.

Kevin Weiberg, College Football 150th anniversary

2:30-6:30 p.m.

LSU

Florida

TUESDAY

8:30-8:55 a.m.

Steve Shaw, SEC coordinator of football officials

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Georgia

Ole Miss

1:30-5:30 p.m.

Texas A&M

Tennessee

4:15-4:30 p.m.

SEC legends: Archie Manning, Steve Spurrier and Herschel Walker

WEDNESDAY

8:30-8:55 a.m.

Steve Shaw, SEC coordinator of football officials

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Alabama

Arkansas

12:30-12:45 p.m.

Bill Hancock, executive director, College Football Playoff

12:45-12:55 p.m.

Mike Nealy, Football Bowl Association

1:30-5:30 p.m.

Mississippi State

South Carolina

THURSDAY

8:30-8:40 a.m.

Matthew Sign, National Football Foundation

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Auburn

Kentucky

Vanderbilt

