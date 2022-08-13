Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Saturday marks 22 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 22, Chris Williams:
22 Chris Williams
CB, 1977-80
All-SEC 1978, ’79, ‘80
Despite all the All-Americans, award winners and even Heisman Trophy candidates LSU has had play defensive back since Chris Williams hung up his gold helmet in 1980, his two biggest records still stand more than 40 years later.
Williams tallied 20 interceptions during his four-year career, the most by any Tiger ever and tied for first in SEC history with Bobby Wilson of Ole Miss (1946-49). And the eight interceptions he had in 1978 and ’80 are tied for the most in a season in school history (Craig Burns also had eight in 1970).
Considering how much more offenses pass the ball these days, it is remarkable that Williams still tops those lists. But considering he was one of the best players ever to grace an LSU secondary, perhaps it isn’t that much of a surprise.
Born in 1959, the Tioga native spent his first three seasons at cornerback before switching to free safety. He also stood out as a kick returner, running back two punt returns for touchdowns in 1977. His eight interceptions in 1978 led the SEC and were two off the national lead that year by Penn State’s Pete Harris.
Williams missed three games with a knee injury in 1979 and had only 30 tackles and three interceptions. But he had eight more picks in 1980 while piling up 94 tackles out of the free safety spot.
Drafted in the second round in 1981 by Buffalo, Williams spent three seasons with the Bills before retiring.
CAREER STATS
Year G Tackles FR INTs
1977 11 30 0 3
1978 11 48 0 8
1979 8* 30 0 3
1980 11 94 0 8
TOTALS 41 202 0 20
*-Because of incomplete records, games played based on recorded tackles
OTHER GREATS
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, 2017-19
The most surprising breakout performer on LSU’s record-setting 2019 offense with 1,414 yards rushing, third-most in a season in program history. Was a first-round draft pick by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
LaBrandon Toefield, RB, 2000-02
Rushed for 2,149 yards in his three-year LSU career, including 992 yards and 19 touchdowns (second-most in a season in Tiger history) en route to 2001 All-SEC honors.
Harvey Williams, RB, 1986-87, 1989-90
Recovered from a serious knee injury late in the 1987 season to be an All-SEC performer in 1990. Was also a first-round pick by Kansas City in 1991.