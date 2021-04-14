LSU begins a weekend series Thursday night against No. 5 South Carolina. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: ESPNU
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked, and South Carolina is ranked No. 5, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 20-12 overall, 3-9 Southeastern Conference. South Carolina is 22-9, 8-4.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (3-3, 1.89 ERA, 47.2 IP, 11 BB, 55 SO); SOUTH CAROLINA — R-Jr. RHP Thomas Farr (2-2, 3.25 ERA, 44.1 IP, 21 BB, 61 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: There could be home runs galore in this series. LSU and South Carolina rank second and third in the Southeastern Conference in home runs this season with 52 and 50 apiece. Both offenses rely heavily on the long ball. However, coach Paul Mainieri said forecasts predict wind to blow into Alex Box Stadium this weekend, making conditions unfavorable for home runs. The team that manufactures scoring the best may win the series.